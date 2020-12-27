Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt declares for the NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt won’t be coming back for a sixth season.

The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hewitt declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday night with a post on social media.

Fellow Tech defenders Justus Reed, Rayshard Ashby and Divine Deablo have made similar announcements in recent weeks.

Hewitt said coming back had “crossed his mind” when he spoke to reporters on Dec. 1, but was waiting until after the season to make a final decision.

“It's pretty crazy that that option is there,” Hewitt said. “It's never been there ever in the past, college football, that a whole senior year could have that option. But as the season has gone, some guys have had conversations here and there, and I think almost everybody's on the same page as far as, man, let's just go win.”

Hewitt helped Tech end the season on a high note with a 33-15 win over Virginia. He had four tackles and a sack to help the Hokies end a four-game losing streak and win back the Commonwealth Cup.