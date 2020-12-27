Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt declares for the NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt won’t be coming back for a sixth season.
The NCAA granted all fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hewitt declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday night with a post on social media.
Fellow Tech defenders Justus Reed, Rayshard Ashby and Divine Deablo have made similar announcements in recent weeks.
Hewitt said coming back had “crossed his mind” when he spoke to reporters on Dec. 1, but was waiting until after the season to make a final decision.
“It's pretty crazy that that option is there,” Hewitt said. “It's never been there ever in the past, college football, that a whole senior year could have that option. But as the season has gone, some guys have had conversations here and there, and I think almost everybody's on the same page as far as, man, let's just go win.”
Hewitt helped Tech end the season on a high note with a 33-15 win over Virginia. He had four tackles and a sack to help the Hokies end a four-game losing streak and win back the Commonwealth Cup.
The defender was a three-year starter for Tech — he only missed two games the last three years — and finished his collegiate career with 92 tackles (42 solo) with 17.5 for a loss and 9.5 sacks.
He was one of Tech’s co-captains this year and earned the Lawrence R. White Award last week for being the team's most outstanding athlete in the weight room.
Hewitt’s departure leaves Tech with six scholarship interior defensive lineman (including recent signee Desmond Mamudi) on the roster going into the spring, but there could be additional attrition at the position. Jaden Cunningham’s status is unclear after he opted out of the 2020 season and rehabbed an Achilles injury he suffered in the offseason at home.
Fellow defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford is one of the seniors who has yet to announce their plans for next season.