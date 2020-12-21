Virginia Tech doesn’t envision depth issues at wide receiver carrying over into 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech suited up three scholarship receivers in its season finale against Virginia.
The Hokies battled all year to establish depth at the position, but it never materialized. Coach Justin Fuente spoke about the topic last week on early signing day and was optimistic it won’t be quite as dire of a situation when they open next season.
“I think we’ll be alright,” Fuente said. “I’m excited about what we’ve got and what we’ve got coming back. I don’t know that we’ll see what everybody decides, but I feel good about everybody we have coming back.”
Fuente has spent the better part of his tenure working to develop Tech’s receiver depth, but the coaching staff’s progress was nearly all undone starting in January when Damon Hazelton, Hezekiah Grimsley and Jacoby Pinckney entered the transfer portal.
The Hokies lost six receivers to the transfer portal in 2020 with the most recent departures coming in November when Darryle Simmons and Elijah Bowick left the team. Pinckney and Bowick were part of a star-studded receiver class Tech signed in 2019 that also included Tayvion Robinson and Jayden Payoute.
Payoute, who redshirted as a true freshman, suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp.
The two grad transfers Tech added before the season — Evan Fairs and Changa Hodge — struggled to get acclimated. Hodge, a grad transfer from Villanova, missed most of fall camp while going through the team’s COVID-19 protocols and was also sidelined for much of September. His first catch didn’t come until a Week 10 loss to Clemson.
Fairs and Hodge haven’t announced if they plan on taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all fall student athletes.
“He was put in the most unfair situation you could ever imagine,” Fuente said of Hodge. “It was frustrating for him at times. When he finally got here, he didn’t know anybody and we wouldn’t let him practice. He was going through all the COVID stuff and then he finally practices a little bit and then he misses a couple weeks, and then the next thing you know the games are coming and there’s no more development.”
Tech’s lack of production from the receivers highlighted the issue. The Hokies receiving corps combined for 85 catches (7.7 per game) for 1252 yards (113.8 yards per game). It was the least productive the receivers have been during Fuente’s tenure. Just two years ago they averaged 13.8 catches for 198.1 yards per game.
Sophomore Tayvion Robinson led the team with 38 catches for 592 yards with three touchdowns.
“We definitely need to continue to add to that position and develop some more young guys but definitely have a good core there and a chance to develop a good solid group to go into next year,” offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said.
Tech added four three-star signees on early signing day — Jaylen Jones, Da'Wain Lofton, Christian Moss and D.J. Sims. Jones, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver out of Thomas Jefferson School in Richmond, and Lofton, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder out of North Side High School in Texas, both plan on enrolling early.
The incoming freshmen give Tech 12 scholarship receivers with Fairs and Hodge included on the list.
Combined production of Virginia Tech’s receivers
- 2020: 85 catches (7.7 per game), 1252 yards (113.8 per game)
- 2019: 122 catches (9.4), 1847 yards (142.1)
- 2018: 180 catches (13.8), 2575 yards (198.1)
- 2017: 194 catches (14.9), 2,399 yards (184.5)
- 2016: 183 catches (13.1), 2416 yards (172.6)
