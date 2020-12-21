Virginia Tech doesn’t envision depth issues at wide receiver carrying over into 2021 season

Fairs and Hodge haven’t announced if they plan on taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all fall student athletes.

“He was put in the most unfair situation you could ever imagine,” Fuente said of Hodge. “It was frustrating for him at times. When he finally got here, he didn’t know anybody and we wouldn’t let him practice. He was going through all the COVID stuff and then he finally practices a little bit and then he misses a couple weeks, and then the next thing you know the games are coming and there’s no more development.”

Tech’s lack of production from the receivers highlighted the issue. The Hokies receiving corps combined for 85 catches (7.7 per game) for 1252 yards (113.8 yards per game). It was the least productive the receivers have been during Fuente’s tenure. Just two years ago they averaged 13.8 catches for 198.1 yards per game.

Sophomore Tayvion Robinson led the team with 38 catches for 592 yards with three touchdowns.

“We definitely need to continue to add to that position and develop some more young guys but definitely have a good core there and a chance to develop a good solid group to go into next year,” offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said.