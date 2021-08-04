Virginia Tech doesn’t have a long injury report going into fall camp

BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech didn’t suffer any injury setbacks during summer conditioning.
Coach Justin Fuente confirmed on Wednesday that the only injury concerns to start camp are with defensive end Emmanuel Belmar (head) and Devin Taylor (leg).
Wide receiver Changa Hodge has already been ruled out after suffering a torn ACL in the spring while Kaleb Smith (shoulder) and Jaden Payoute (ankle) were cleared going into summer workouts.
Taylor, who broke his leg in spring, will be cleared to practice when Tech opens camp on Thursday at the team’s practice facility, but not for full contact and likely be limited through the team’s first scrimmage.
Belmar’s status remains up in the air.
He missed the team’s final six games last year after suffering a concussion in a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest. He took advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted student-athletes last year, but was limited in the spring.
Fuente told reporters at the ACC Kickoff in July that he wasn’t sure what to expect from Belmar during camp, and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton echoed those sentiments on Wednesday.
“I do feel terrible for him,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton wasn't initially sure what to expect from Belmar when he was brought back to Blacksburg as a director of development based on the defensive end's body language.
Those concerns quickly vanished.
“I was totally wrong in my assessment,” Belmar said. “That was judging a book by its cover. He's a hard worker. He's a gritty guy and very low maintenance, and has worked his butt off. He's been tough too, and played through a lot of non-head injuries prior to that."
Belmar didn't have any setbacks after being fully cleared to participate in the team summer workouts, but that team still plans on taking a cautious approach in the coming weeks.
“It’s definitely encouraging, but until you start cracking pads and have a helmet on it will be hard to say,” Hamilton said.
One point Hamilton has made to Belmar throughout the ordeal is that he can still have a positive impact on the team regardless of how many games he’s played. Belmar has played in 40 career games (29 starts) and is heading into his fifth fall camp, that longevity has given him valuable knowledge to share.
“You can coach guys up,” Hamilton said. “You’ve been through it enough now that you understand things that some guys don't.”