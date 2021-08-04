Virginia Tech doesn’t have a long injury report going into fall camp

BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech didn’t suffer any injury setbacks during summer conditioning.

Coach Justin Fuente confirmed on Wednesday that the only injury concerns to start camp are with defensive end Emmanuel Belmar (head) and Devin Taylor (leg).

Wide receiver Changa Hodge has already been ruled out after suffering a torn ACL in the spring while Kaleb Smith (shoulder) and Jaden Payoute (ankle) were cleared going into summer workouts.

Taylor, who broke his leg in spring, will be cleared to practice when Tech opens camp on Thursday at the team’s practice facility, but not for full contact and likely be limited through the team’s first scrimmage.

Belmar’s status remains up in the air.

He missed the team’s final six games last year after suffering a concussion in a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest. He took advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted student-athletes last year, but was limited in the spring.

Fuente told reporters at the ACC Kickoff in July that he wasn’t sure what to expect from Belmar during camp, and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton echoed those sentiments on Wednesday.

“I do feel terrible for him,” Hamilton said.