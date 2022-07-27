Virginia Tech doesn't land any players on All-ACC preseason football team

Virginia Tech was one of three schools not to have any players voted to the All-ACC preseason football team for the first time since 2019.

The ACC released the 27-member squad as voted on by 164 members of the media. Clemson led the way with six players on the team while Atlantic rival N.C. State had the second most with five players including ACC preseason player of the year Devin Leary.

Leary, who threw for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions last year, had 40 first-place votes to beat out Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (30 first-place votes) and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (21 first-place votes).

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs led all players named to the preseason team with 128 votes. Downs set program records last fall with 101 receptions and 1,335 receiving yards, and also ranked third in the conference in punt returns.

Virginia's returning All-ACC first-team receiver Keytaon Thompson didn't get recognition at his position, but was the Cavaliers lone representative on the team as the all-purpose pick on offense. Thompson had 78 catches for 990 yards with two touchdowns last season.

2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team (Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)

RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)

TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)

AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)

OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)

OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)

OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)

C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)

Defense

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)

LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70)

CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)

S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)

Specialists

PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)

SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)

Preseason Player of the Year

1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)

2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)

3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)

4. Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14)

4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)

6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)

6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)

8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)

9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)

10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)

11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)