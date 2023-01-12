Virginia Tech doesn't 'ring the bell' in loss at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rodney Rice played. But Hunter Cattoor did not.

And their team has now lost five consecutive games.

Virginia Tech's outside shooting fizzled Wednesday night in an 82-72 loss to Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"We've got some work to do," Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said after the loss.

The Hokies (11-6, 1-5 ACC) were just 3 of 19 from 3-point range against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense, tying for the Hokies' fewest 3-pointers and worst 3-point field-goal percentage (15.8%) in a game this season.

"They have long wings on the outside. They like to extend that 2-3 [zone]," said Rice, a freshman reserve guard who made his Tech debut Wednesday. "We tried to find gaps to pass through or attack. We should have done more of that."

Tech made only two 3-pointers in the first half and just one in the second half.

"Didn't shoot it well, but I thought the ball got in great spots," Young said. "You've got to ring the bell. You've got to make shots. That's just the bottom line.

"Certainly against Syracuse, with Jesse [Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center] down there, who has made himself into quite a fine defender, we've got to have more than two [Sean] Pedulla 3s in the first half. And I thought we had great shots."

Cattoor, a starting guard who is the team's 3-point ace and best perimeter defender, missed his fourth straight game with a bruised elbow. He might have helped contain Orange guard Joseph Girard III, who had 24 points Wednesday.

"Hunter on Monday was full-go [for [practice]. … [But] about 30 minutes into it, his body language said everything. And he gave it the best he could," Young said.

"He's probably guarding Girard [if he played Wednesday] and the number of screens that he's coming off, and that contact, was a concern. We haven't cleared that hurdle yet."

The Hokies will now be idle until next Wednesday's visit to Virginia.

"Knowing that we had a week between Syracuse and Virginia, I think if we err, let's err on the side of giving him another week to heal," Young said. "The only concern I had was could we hurt him and set him back?"

The Hokies could have used Cattoor's offensive talents Wednesday. Tech guards Pedulla, Darius Maddox, MJ Collins and Rice combined for just four of Tech's 29 baskets.

Rice was rated the No. 45 player in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN. But he broke his right ankle in August while working out back home in Maryland. He underwent surgery that month.

"I sat out for a few months, slowly got back into it. Took my time with it," Rice said. "Stayed smart. Didn't want to rush back. … Had a lot of patience."

He was glad to be back in action Wednesday.

"I haven't played [in a game] in a long time, close to a year, so it was definitely great to get my feet under me," Rice said. "I've been doing well in practice, so I tried to carry it on to the game."

Rice made three steals but was just 1 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

"I just needed to get my feet under me," Rice said. "I'm a shot maker at the end of the day. I hit shots. And it'll be better in the future, for sure."

Young had said Dec. 20 that there was a chance Rice could made his debut the following day against Boston College. But Rice watched that loss from the bench.

Tech had announced that Rice would be a game-time decision for each of the following two games (Wake Forest and Clemson). Rice played in neither game.

He did not play in last weekend's loss to North Carolina State, either. Young had said last weekend that Rice had been practicing and was ready to play but that Young was waiting for the medical staff to give him the green light to play Rice in a game. Young had said Monday that he got the go-ahead to play Rice on Wednesday.

"It's all a matter of being smart," Rice said. "I didn't want to re-injure it, especially. So I just felt when I was comfortable with playing, and today was the day."

Rice, whose father made the trip to see him make his college debut Wednesday, played 29 minutes off the bench.

"It was great to get him on the floor," Young said. "Never in a million years did I expect to play him 29 minutes. But the [Orange] zone gives you a chance to get your feet under you a little bit on the offensive end. He was hardly perfect, but I thought he fought and helped our team. I was encouraged by his play.

"Quite the situation to be thrust into as a freshman at this level — your first game is at the … Dome."

Rice, who entered the game with 16:39 left in the first half, said he felt more comfortable as the game went on.

"I was … solid out there," Rice said.

Tech's 1-5 league mark is the Hokies' worst through six ACC games since Buzz Williams' first Tech team got off to an 0-6 ACC start in the 2014-15 campaign.

"We have a lot of good players, … so we'll right the ship," said Tech center Grant Basile, who had 26 points and 10 rebounds.

But Tech's next two games are at nationally ranked Virginia and at ACC front-runner Clemson.

"Play better. Win games," Young said. "I don't care where you're going. It's a tall task, but we're going to play better basketball around here."

The Orange (11-6, 4-2) led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Syracuse's 82 points were the most Tech has allowed since Pittsburgh beat the Hokies 83-72 in a February 2021 game.

"We obviously struggled defensively," Basile said. "Giving up that many points, it's going to be hard to win a ballgame. We just didn't guard the ball. Our bigs weren't as connected as we needed to be. Girard got some good looks. And we gave up way too many offensive rebounds [nine)."

Syracuse shot 50.8% from the field, tying for the best field-goal percentage by a Tech foe this season. Syracuse, which made eight 3-pointers, also tied for the best 3-point field-goal percentage by a Tech foe this season.

What did Young think of the Tech defense?

"We weren't good enough," Young said. "Ball-screen coverage wasn't good enough. … That will be addressed, I'll guarantee you that."