Virginia Tech DT Jarrod Hewitt ejected for targeting, will miss first half against Louisville

WINSTON-SALEM — Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt looked like he didn’t agree with the officials on Saturday afternoon when they upheld a targeting call early in the third quarter of a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest.

Hewitt lost his temper as strength and conditioning staff member Ryan Shuman was tasked with escorting him to the locker room, but that wasn’t easy.

The senior defender had to be restrained as he screamed at the officials and threw his helmet at the ground in their direction. The outburst resulted in an additional 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“The way it's officiated with targeting is what it is, but it's the other ones that are unforced, it's just been uncharacteristic of us,” Fuente said.

The targeting call came on a play where Tech’s defensive line ganged up to bring Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman down for a sack. Hewitt led with his helmet as he came in at the end of the play to help knock Hartman down.

Wake Forest was in field goal range by the time the officials walked off the 30-yards in penalties — kicker Nick Sciba hit a 46-yard field goal to give his team a 20-10 lead on the drive — but Hewitt’s teammates came to his defense after the game.