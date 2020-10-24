Virginia Tech DT Jarrod Hewitt ejected for targeting, will miss first half against Louisville

WINSTON-SALEM — Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt looked like he didn’t agree with the officials on Saturday afternoon when they upheld a targeting call early in the third quarter of a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest.
Hewitt lost his temper as strength and conditioning staff member Ryan Shuman was tasked with escorting him to the locker room, but that wasn’t easy.
The senior defender had to be restrained as he screamed at the officials and threw his helmet at the ground in their direction. The outburst resulted in an additional 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“The way it's officiated with targeting is what it is, but it's the other ones that are unforced, it's just been uncharacteristic of us,” Fuente said.
The targeting call came on a play where Tech’s defensive line ganged up to bring Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman down for a sack. Hewitt led with his helmet as he came in at the end of the play to help knock Hartman down.
Wake Forest was in field goal range by the time the officials walked off the 30-yards in penalties — kicker Nick Sciba hit a 46-yard field goal to give his team a 20-10 lead on the drive — but Hewitt’s teammates came to his defense after the game.
“He’s a real vocal leader as well as just demonstrating hard work and the Virginia Tech mentality of hard, smart and tough,” Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “I feel his pain. I felt his pain when he was ejected and he’s a competitor. And if you’re not, if you’re not sad or upset that you’re not able to compete, then something’s wrong. So it’s 100 percent natural if you’re a real competitor that your emotions are going to show.”
The penalty will also end Hewitt’s streak of 21 straight starts going back to the 2018 season. Players called for targeting in the second half have to sit out the first half of their team’s next game.
Hewitt, who has 10 tackles this season with 2.5 for a loss, will sit out the first half when the Hokies travel to Louisville next week.
Tech has started Norell Pollard alongside Hewitt this season with DaShawn Crawford working his way back from an unspecified injury. Crawford has missed two games this season and played a small number of snaps when he’s been in uniform.
“Dashawn is slowly coming back and he got a little more work (tonight), he's been training to come back,” Fuente said after the game. “He's ok."
The Hokies rotation at defensive tackle has also featured Mario Kendricks and Josh Fuga.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
