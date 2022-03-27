Virginia Tech DT Norell Pollard sees new staff pushing team in 'right direction'

BLACKSBURG — Norell Pollard was embarrassed by Virginia Tech’s 54-10 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl to Maryland.

The veteran defensive tackle said as much in a strongly worded post on social media as the team traveled back to Blacksburg.

“Honestly that s—- is embarrassing!” Pollard tweeted after the game. “But it’s okay rest assured we gone get Blacksburg back on track I love my school and love the players who went out there and gave it there [sic] all!”

That disappointment lingered into the New Year.

Pollard called it one of the “worst losses of his career” when he spoke to reporters during the second week of spring camp.

“Just knowing how that sour taste feels and knowing where we want to be,” Pollard said. “Didn’t nobody come here to be 6-7, and I agree with that completely.”

The Hokies have finished below .500 three of the last four seasons and haven’t won a bowl game since 2016.

Pollard has welcomed new coach Brent Pry’s emphasis on competitiveness — the team’s offseason hunger drills were designed with that in mind, and Tech opens each practice with a competition putting the offense against the defense — given the string of close losses the team has suffered in recent years.

The Hokies lost three one-possession games last season, including two (Notre Dame and Syracuse) where they led with less than three minutes to go.

“I feel like it’s good for the team,” Pollard said. “I feel like that’s what we need to push us in the right direction, so where we get in those games when we’re late in the fourth quarter, we can finish those games.”

Pollard is off to a good start this spring and earned defensive practice player of the day for practice No. 2.

He’s played the most snaps of any defensive tackle on the team over the last three years (1,342) and has 24 games during that stretch. That experience makes him an important mentor for a position group that will rely on a handful of youngsters — Lemar Law, Braelin Moore, Malachi Madison — to provide depth.

The Florida native is happy to pay it forward and hasn’t been shy offering advice to those early enrollees, but he’s also looking to take his own game up a notch.

Pollard had 27 tackles (nine solo) with three tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. His two best games of the season helped the Hokies lock up wins over North Carolina and Virginia. He made key plays down the stretch in both wins.

He’s looking to play at that level more consistently next season. Pollard said it starts with locking in on the fundamentals that Pry has preached to both sides of the ball throughout the offseason

“Coach Pry preaches ground up a lot,” Pollard said. “And I take that, I value what he says and I try to push that in myself, the fundamentals, the hands, all the small stuff first, because the details are what matter. All the other stuff doesn’t matter if you don’t do the smaller stuff.”

