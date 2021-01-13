Virginia Tech eager for more success after win over Duke

"We learned a lot tonight in just how hard an ACC top-level game is. You have to be there for 40 minutes."

The Hokies led 46-34 at halftime after shooting 63.3% from the field in the first half.

"They are really good," Krzyzewski said. "Mike's team knows who they are. Their substitution patterns were great. They aren’t the only team ahead of us in that regard, where we are still finding out about our team."

Duke responded in the second half and cut the deficit to 56-55 with 13:12 left. But Tech never lost the lead.

"I saw a level of poise [on Tech]," Young said. "I didn't want to call timeout there when Duke took off on us in the second half. … I wanted to see us figure it out and fight through it.

"I was pleased with their patience, their poise and togetherness. They continued to share. And I do think that is a mark of a team that's been there and done it and knows what it takes to get out of games like that wit a win."

Aluma, a 6-foot-9 center, had two baskets and a free throw to extend the 61-55.

Aluma finished with 17 points, including 13 of Tech's final 20 points.