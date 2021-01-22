 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech edges UVa in wrestling
Virginia Tech edges UVa in wrestling

No. 8 Va. Tech 19,

UVa 15

BLACKSBURG — The Hokies (5-0, 1-0) opened ACC play by beating the Cavaliers (1-2, 0-2) on Friday. Each team won five matches; bonus points were the difference.

Eighth-ranked Korbin Myers beat No. 12 Louie Hayes 12-1 at 133 pounds to extend the Hokies' lead to 9-0.

Top-ranked Mekhi Lewis beat No. 15 Jake Keating 8-2 at 165 to give Tech a 16-6 cushion.

Second-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) defeated Michael Battista 10-4 at 184 to extend the lead to 19-9.

Third-ranked Jay Aiello beat freshman Andy Smith (Christiansburg) 10-3 at 197 to cut the lead to 19-12.

