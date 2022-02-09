Virginia Tech ends vaccination policy for indoor athletic events

Virginia Tech has put an end to its COVID-19 vaccination policy for home indoor athletic events.
Since Jan. 15, fans age 12 and older and venue personnel entering home indoor athletic events had to present an official COVID-19 vaccination card (or a photo or digital version of the vaccination card); or proof of a vaccine medical exemption; or printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken in the 72 hours prior to the game.
But Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test will no longer be required to attend Tech home basketball games, wrestling matches, swim meets or indoor track and field meets.
The season-long policy requiring fans at home indoor athletic events to wear masks when they aren’t eating or drinking remains in effect.