Virginia Tech ends vaccination policy for indoor athletic events

Cassell

Rhino Sports & Entertainment employee Jane Ellis checks vaccination cards, photo identification and tickets before a Virginia Tech home men's basketball game last month. Tech has now ended its vaccination requirement to attend home indoor athletic events.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech has put an end to its COVID-19 vaccination policy for home indoor athletic events.

Since Jan. 15, fans age 12 and older and venue personnel entering home indoor athletic events had to present an official COVID-19 vaccination card (or a photo or digital version of the vaccination card); or proof of a vaccine medical exemption; or printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken in the 72 hours prior to the game.

But Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test will no longer be required to attend Tech home basketball games, wrestling matches, swim meets or indoor track and field meets.

The season-long policy requiring fans at home indoor athletic events to wear masks when they aren’t eating or drinking remains in effect.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

