Virginia Tech excited to play No. 3 Villanova on Saturday

Young agreed.

"We're here. We are trying to get better as a team, as a program," Young said in Friday's phone interview. "We want to play."

But Villanova was in the middle of a game Thursday night, so Wildcats coach Jay Wright had yet to sign off on the booking.

Villanova beat Arizona State late Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun. Wright signed off on playing Tech in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The Wildcats had already played two games at the Mohegan Sun and did not have another one planned at the resort, but the Wildcats were willing to stick around because they also had a sudden hole to fill on its schedule. The Wildcats had been scheduled to host Temple on Dec. 3, but that game was also called off on Thursday.

Tech's game Saturday had been set to air on ESPNEWS, but the game was upgraded to ESPNU after Villanova replaced Temple as the foe.

On Friday, Wright and Young got a chance to chat when they happened to pass each other in a hallway.

"His point was, 'We better play while we can,’" Young said.

So on short notice, Young must prepare his team to play the third-ranked team in the country.