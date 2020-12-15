Virginia Tech eyeing new neutral site game for 2025 in place of Penn State series

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock had some scheduling news on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Tech to cancel its game against Penn State this year. The team’s were scheduled to play at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12 as part of a home-and-home series with the Hokies visiting PSU in 2025.

According to Babcock, that game will likely be canceled as well.

“I gotta make sure everything’s signed and all of that, but I do not believe we will return the game to Penn State since they didn’t come here,” Babcock said.

Babcock told The Roanoke Times after the press conference the teams “will try again” in scheduling a home-and-home, but that might not be for a while with Tech having scheduled a full slate of non-conference opponents through 2030 and multiple high-profile series after that.

While nothing is official, Babcock said the plan is for Tech to play an unspecified opponent in a neutral site game in 2025 to replace the PSU game.

“We do have a game scheduled, neutral site, in place of that that y’all will really like,” Babcock said.