Virginia Tech fall practice notes: Defensive coordinator Chris Marve lets loose, plus injury updates

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve didn't hold back after his linebackers lost a competitive one-on-one pass coverage drill in lopsided fashion against the running backs at Friday's practice.

Running backs coach Stu Holt called out the score after each rep and his group won the day 9-5.

"That wasn't good enough, just not good enough," Marve yelled, as the linebackers transitioned to the next drill.

Marve implored the linebackers to be more aggressive after some disappointing early results.

"We need more juice, man!" Marve shouted. "Attack, attack, attack."

Tech was down to four available scholarship running backs at Friday's practice (see below), but the running backs who were available looked sharp.

Tech running back Keshawn King put a nice juke move on Dax Hollifield right out of the gate and also picked up a win against Jaden Keller. Bryce Duke, a freshman, won reps against Alan Tisdale and Jayden McDonald.

Kenji Christian earned kudos from outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn for making a pair of contested catches. The first reception came against J.R. Walker and the second was against Tyler Matheny.

Keller did have a nice pass breakup against Chance Black, and Dean Ferguson also made a nice play on the ball late in the drill.

Hands on

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was just as feisty after giving the team Thursday off. He jumped into a pass-rushing drill that had the linebackers working alongside the defensive line and safeties.

He wasn't happy with the footwork on display and eventually just stepped in to show exactly what he was looking for as the defenders burst off the line of scrimmage.

"No false steps," Pry said.

Pry told grad assistant Korey Rush, who works with the defensive line, to focus on that as the groups parted ways for more individual drills.

Growing injury concerns?

Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas, who Pry labeled "week to week" with an undisclosed injury earlier in the week, wasn't at practice. Thomas hasn't been seen during the open viewing periods of practice since Aug. 5.

Fellow running back Jalen Holston also missed practice with a spokesperson saying he was "unavailable." Tight end Benji Gosnell and linebacker Keli Lawson were in the same category.

Gosnell was a mid-year enrollee, but wasn't cleared to practice during spring as he rehabbed a torn ACL.

Wide receiver Jadan Blue attended practice, but wasn't dressed out. The only good news was that receiver Stephen Gosnell was a full participant after being limited for much of last week.