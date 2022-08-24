Virginia Tech fall practice notes: Edge rushers look sharp, QBs battle distractions and a new record

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech closed out the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday with a competitive period of practice pitting the defensive line against the offensive line.

They were split into the two groups — the linebackers and secondary paired with the defensive ends on side of the field and the defensive tackles and interior offensive lineman on the other.

It was a split decision with the edge rushers winning the bulk of their reps against Tech's tackles while the interior offensive linemen held their own.

Former junior college transfer Bob Schick struggled in reps against Jaden Keller, Keshon Artis and true freshman Keyshawn Burgos. Keller also blew past expected starting first-team tackle Silas Dzansi on one rep.

One bright spot during the period for the tackles came from Xavier Chaplin, a 6-foot-6, 338-pound freshman, who used his size to his advantage. Veteran linebacker Dean Ferguson barely got two steps into the backfield on his rep against Chaplin.

Running interference

Virginia Tech quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn used a pair of paddles — they looked like a black pool noddle cut in half — to mess with his group during practice.

He swatted at the quarterbacks while they dropped back, waved them around for them to throw over and smacked them together to create some noise while the quarterbacks threw to the tight ends and receivers.

Glenn was using the paddles to simulate various types of pressures as the season-opener approaches.

Starting quarterback Grant Wells had little issue powering through except for one errant throw to Stephen Gosnell. His backup Jason Brown also was able to maintain his focus and accuracy throughout the drill.

This and that

Virginia Tech wide receiver Jadan Blue was a full participant at practice after an extended period of fall camp with an undisclosed injury.

Tech was down to four scholarship running backs on Wednesday with Malachi Thomas out and Jalen Holston, who coach Brent Pry told The Roanoke Times last week was dealing with a "minor' injury. Tight end Benji Gosnell and linebacker Keli Lawson also didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

The list included seven players — Wells, Dzansi, linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Chamarri Conner, defensive tackle Norell Pollard, wide receiver Kaleb Smith and punter Peter Moore — and that is a school record.

Retired Tech coach Frank Beamer named six captains three separate times (1996, 1997 and 2005). The most the Hokies had during former coach Justin Fuente's time in charge was five.