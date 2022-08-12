Virginia Tech fall practice notes: Notable absences, cheetahs show camaraderie, LBs hit the spin-a-roonie

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had some notable names sitting out practice on Friday.

Tech running back Malachi Thomas, who coach Brent Pry labeled as the front-runner for the starting job over the summer, wasn't in attendance.

Thomas was third on the team in rushing last year as a true freshman with 440 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. A Tech spokesperson said Thomas was "unavailable" to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday's practice for an "academic commitment."

Pry said he had no significant injuries to report at the team's media day on Wednesday.

Tech was also down to only six available scholarship receivers on Friday. Dallan Wright wasn't in attendance (he wasn't at Wednesday's practice either) while Stephen Gosnell and Jadan Blue weren't dressed out.

Blue is an expected starter while Wright and Gosnell were expected to be on the two-deep for the opener.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tech walk-on defensive tackle Maxx Philpott hasn't practiced through the first two weeks of fall camp. While he remains listed on the roster, his status with the team is up in the air. Philpott missed last season with an injury, but played nine games during the 2020 season and was put on scholarship for that spring.

The Hokies have eight scholarship defensive tackles, but three of them are true freshmen.

Here are some other observations from the portion of Friday practice open to the media.

Friendly cheetahs

Pry has stressed the importance of making practice a "fun" place to be for his players from the outset of camp. Defensive backs coach Derek Jones, one of Pry's closest friends in the profession, embraces that philosophy more than anybody.

On Friday, he had his group laughing, cheering and jeering each other during a fast-pace hands drills.

The players had to squat under a hurdle with Jones right in front of them less than a foot away. He kept lobbing the ball at them as they moved back and forth. Players kept a tight circle around the action, and were completely engaged in the moment.

Pry wandered by after spending some time watching the offense and smiled as Jones rattled off critiques and encouragement.

Blocked up

The drills Virginia Tech running backs worked on Friday were centered on pass protection. They concluded that portion of practice for one-on-one reps against the linebackers. Pry has emphasized competitive periods like that going back to spring camp.

Tech linebackers had a pretty good showing with Matt Johnson and Jaden Keller busting out impressive spin moves that left running back Keshawn King in the dust.

"Hell yeah," defensive coordinator Chris Marve yelled, after Johnson got free.

Running backs coach Stu Holt offered King as well as freshman running back Bryce Duke some encouragement after some missteps.

Those drills are important for a group of running backs — six of them when Thomas is available — that is still competing for playing time. Holt has been happy with the varied skill sets they bring to the table, but one area that could prove to be the difference come the Sept. 2 opener against Old Dominion is who the coaching staff trusts to block more than the others.

They are valuable reps for the linebackers as well given Pry's heavy blitzing tendencies. He's blitzed around 40% of the time during his career and that pressure comes from all over the field.