Virginia Tech fall practice notes: Offense gets to work in the end zone

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's offense spent the majority of the open viewing window for media working in the end zone on Wednesday.

Tech's quarterbacks ran through various routes in the end zone with the tight ends for three periods and the receivers also got involved. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen put himself right at the goal line and even served as a defender at various points for the skill players to get separation from.

There were very few balls that hit the ground during the end zone work — Harrison Saint Germain and William Kakavitsas had the only drops, and freshman tight end Dae'Quan Wright tripped on a route — but there were few other miscues from the skill players.

"I want your hands to be like glue, baby," Bowen shouted out, after Germain's drop.

Tech's tight ends faded into the background last year in the red zone, but Bowen is likely to change that.

According to CFB Stats, they only had four catches inside the opponent's 20-yard line in 2021 and five receptions the year before that. It marked a big drop from 2019 when Dalton Keene and James Mitchell combined for 10 catches and seven touchdowns inside the 20-yard line.

Bowen has talked the group up all offseason and wants them to be the focal point of offense as does head coach Brent Pry.

Pry said Tech's tight end room is shaping up to be one of the best in the country earlier in the day during a media day press conference. He listed the Hokies three 2022 signees at the position — Benji Gosnell, Wright and Germain — as the freshman with the most potential to make an impact.

Tech also has veterans like Nick Gallo and Drake DeIuliis at the position alongside former quarterback Connor Blumrick.

Injury updates

Tech's media day pushed practice later in the day, which forced some players including running back Malachi Thomas to miss it. Thomas had an "academic commitment" and wasn't in attendance, according to Tech's sports information department.

Safety Jalen Stroman was in street clothes and didn't participate in the practice. Pry was asked at media day about the team's injury situation and said, he had "nothing significant to report at this time."

Tech still has only a handful of players wearing the blue jerseys that signify a player isn't fully medically cleared. Walk-on tackle Dimitri Georgiadis and linebacker Will Johnson have been in blue jerseys since the start of camp.