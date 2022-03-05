Virginia Tech falls to Clemson in regular-season finale

Clemson continued its late-season surge, knocking off visiting Virginia Tech 63-59 on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Tigers (16-15, 8-12 ACC), who trailed by three points at the half, scored the first four points of the second half and led much of the way after that. It was Clemson's fourth straight win going into the ACC tournament, which begins on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9) enters the ACC tournament as the seventh seed, which became official when Virginia won earlier in the day to clinch the sixth seed.

The Hokies' offense struggled mightily after halftime — especially from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech made just 8 of 26 field-goal attempts in the second half, including going 2 of 13 from 3-point range. Tech had won three games in a row and nine of its last 10.

The Hokies' offensive issues were most evident in the final seconds when Nahiem Alleyne had two wide-open opportunities that were off the mark with less than 20 seconds to play and the Hokies trailing 62-59.

Alleyne led Tech with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, but all but one of those came in the first half.

P.J. Hall, who had missed all three previous games in Clemson's winning streak with a foot injury, led the Tigers with 12 points.

The Hokies struggled for most of the game's first 10 minutes. Tech missed its first seven shots and turned the ball over five times before Alleyne connected on a 3-point attempt with 11:52 to play in the half.

Clemson, however, was not much better. The Tigers were just 4 of 12 from the field in the first 10 minutes and never led by more than five points while the Hokies were trying to find their footing.

After Alleyne's first trey, it went much better for Tech. Alleyne added three more 3-pointers in the first half and the Hokies were much better offensively after the slow start, making 11 of 18 field-goal attempts the rest of the period.

Tech went on a 15-6 run and built up a 33-24 lead following a dunk by Keve Aluma with 1:11 to play before halftime.

Clemson made the most of the last minute, finishing with a 6-0 run to make it a three-point game at the half.

The run grew to 10-0 at the start of the second half when Clemson regained the lead on a pair of field goals from Hall.