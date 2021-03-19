Virginia Tech falls to Florida in NCAA Tournament in OT

The Florida men's basketball team beat Virginia Tech 75-70 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Seventh-seeded Florida (15-9) will face Ohio State or Oral Roberts in the second round Sunday.
Tech (15-7) was playing a game for just the fourth time since Feb. 6. Tech lost three of those games.
The 10th-seeded Hokies led 44-36 with 15:15 to go in regulation, but Florida went on a 20-8 run.
Scottie Lewis sank a 3-pointer to cut Tech's lead to 50-49 with 7:40 to go, but Tyrece Radford answered with a jumper to extend the lead to 52-49 with 7:04 remaining.
Florida then scored seven straight points.
Colin Castleton scored to cut the lead to 52-51 with 6:42 left.
Castleton made two free throws to give the Gators a 53-52 lead with 5:14 left. It was Florida's first lead since early in the first half.
Osayi Osifo made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 54-52 with 4:48 left.
Lewis made a jumper to extend the lead to 56-52 with 4:03 left and cap the 20-8 run.
Nahiem Alleyne of Tech made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 56-53, but Tre Mann answered with a 3-pointer.
Alleyne made three free throws to cut the lead to 59-56 with 2:20 to go.
Alleyne made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 59-57 with 1:49 left.
Noah Locke made two free throws to extend the lead to 61-57.
After Castleton blocked a shot, Anthony Durjui made one of two free throws for a 62-57 lead.
Alleyne scored to cut the lead to 62-59 with 49.3 seconds left. It was Tech's first basket in more than six minutes.
After a Gators turnover, Alleyne made a jumper to cut the lead to 62-61 with 29.7 seconds to go.
Lewis made two free throws to extend the lead to 64-61 with 29.3 seconds to go.
Alleyne missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 11 seconds left.
But Durjui missed two free throws with 7.3 seconds left, and Keve Aluma got the rebound. Aluma passed the ball to Alleyne, who drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 64 with 1.7 seconds left and force OT.
Duruji dunked, was fouled and missed the free throw to give Florida a 66-64 lead with 4:39 left in OT. Aluma fouled out on the play.
Alleyne made a layup to tie it.
Castleton scored, was fouled and to give the Gators a 69-66 lead with 3:13 left in OT. Justyn Mutts fouled out on the play.
Radford made two free throws to cut the lead to 69-68 with 2:59 left in OT.
After Cattoor missed a 3-pointer, Castleton made two free throws to extend the lead to 71-68.
Cattoor then missed another 3-pointer, but he stole the ball and dunked on a fast-break layup to cut the lead to 71-70 with 48.9 seconds left.
But Mann buried a step-back 3-pointer to extend the lead to 74-70 with 22.9 seconds left in OT.
Alleyne scored 30 points and made four 3-pointers. He scored his team's final 12 points of regulation.
Radford added 16 points and Cattoor 11 points.
Aluma was 3 of 6 from the field for seven points. Mutts was 2 of 5 from the field for six points.
Castleton had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
The Hokies led 33-27 at halftime.
Down 6-4, Tech went on a 17-5 run to build a 21-11 lead with 8:57 left in the first half. Tech led the rest of the half.
Both teams shot 52.2% from the field in the first half, but Tech had five 3-pointers to Florida's two. Tech also made four free throws to Florida's one.
Tech had eight points off Florida's nine turnovers in the first half.