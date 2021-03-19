Virginia Tech falls to Florida in NCAA Tournament in OT

Alleyne made three free throws to cut the lead to 59-56 with 2:20 to go.

Alleyne made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 59-57 with 1:49 left.

Noah Locke made two free throws to extend the lead to 61-57.

After Castleton blocked a shot, Anthony Durjui made one of two free throws for a 62-57 lead.

Alleyne scored to cut the lead to 62-59 with 49.3 seconds left. It was Tech's first basket in more than six minutes.

After a Gators turnover, Alleyne made a jumper to cut the lead to 62-61 with 29.7 seconds to go.

Lewis made two free throws to extend the lead to 64-61 with 29.3 seconds to go.

Alleyne missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 11 seconds left.

But Durjui missed two free throws with 7.3 seconds left, and Keve Aluma got the rebound. Aluma passed the ball to Alleyne, who drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 64 with 1.7 seconds left and force OT.

Duruji dunked, was fouled and missed the free throw to give Florida a 66-64 lead with 4:39 left in OT. Aluma fouled out on the play.

Alleyne made a layup to tie it.