Virginia Tech falls to North Carolina in ACC quarterfinals

Aluma made just his second basket of the game to tie the score at 49 with 10:56 to go.

But UNC answered with seven straight points to build a 56-49 lead with 9:46 to go. UNC led the rest of the way.

The run began when Aluma was called for a foul on what seemed to be a clean block. Garrison Brooks made one of two free throws to give UNC the lead for good at 50-49.

Davis made a 3-pointer to extend the lead. After a Tech turnover, Davis scored again, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw for a 56-49 lead.

The lead grew to 64-54 with 6:26 to go.

The Hokies led 35-32 at halftime. UNC had just two second-chance points in the first half. The Tar Heels turned the ball over eight times in the half.

Aluma was just 1 of 8 from the field in the first half, but Mutts and Radford each had 14 points in the half. Radford was 5 of 7 from the field in the half, with Mutts 6 of 9.

UNC had eliminated Tech in an ACC Tournament first-round game last year.

Tech's Jalen Cone, wearing a protective boot on his injured left foot, missed his third straight game. He has not played since Feb. 6 because of an injured ankle.

