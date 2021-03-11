 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech falls to North Carolina in ACC quarterfinals
Virginia Tech falls to North Carolina in ACC quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina men's basketball team beat Virginia Tech 81-73 in an ACC quarterfinal Thursday night.

The third-seeded and 22nd-ranked Hokies led 35-32 at halftime.

Tech (15-6), which was in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, will now await Selection Sunday for its NCAA Tournament seeding and foe.

Sixth-seeded UNC (18-9) will face second-seeded and 15th-ranked Florida State (15-5) in a semifinal at 9 p.m. Friday.

The Hokies returned to the court after not having played the previous 11 days because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues.

UNC outrebounded Tech 43-32, including 27-17 in the second half.

UNC snared 15 offensive rebounds, including 13 in the second half. UNC had 17 second-chance points in the second half.

Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds for UNC, while RJ Davis had 19 points and four 3-pointers.

Justyn Mutts had 24 points for Tech, with Tyrece Radford adding 20 points. Nahiem Alleyne had 12 points and four 3-pointers.

But Keve Aluma had just nine points (including five after the game was decided) and was 4 of 13 from the field. Wabissa Bede was 0 of 5 from the field.

Aluma made just his second basket of the game to tie the score at 49 with 10:56 to go.

But UNC answered with seven straight points to build a 56-49 lead with 9:46 to go. UNC led the rest of the way.

The run began when Aluma was called for a foul on what seemed to be a clean block. Garrison Brooks made one of two free throws to give UNC the lead for good at 50-49.

Davis made a 3-pointer to extend the lead. After a Tech turnover, Davis scored again, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw for a 56-49 lead.

The lead grew to 64-54 with 6:26 to go.

The Hokies led 35-32 at halftime. UNC had just two second-chance points in the first half. The Tar Heels turned the ball over eight times in the half.

Aluma was just 1 of 8 from the field in the first half, but Mutts and Radford each had 14 points in the half. Radford was 5 of 7 from the field in the half, with Mutts 6 of 9.

UNC had eliminated Tech in an ACC Tournament first-round game last year.

Tech's Jalen Cone, wearing a protective boot on his injured left foot, missed his third straight game. He has not played since Feb. 6 because of an injured ankle.

The Hokies led at halftime.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

