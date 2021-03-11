Virginia Tech falls to North Carolina in ACC quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina men's basketball team beat Virginia Tech 81-73 in an ACC quarterfinal Thursday night.
The third-seeded and 22nd-ranked Hokies led 35-32 at halftime.
Tech (15-6), which was in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, will now await Selection Sunday for its NCAA Tournament seeding and foe.
Sixth-seeded UNC (18-9) will face second-seeded and 15th-ranked Florida State (15-5) in a semifinal at 9 p.m. Friday.
The Hokies returned to the court after not having played the previous 11 days because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues.
UNC outrebounded Tech 43-32, including 27-17 in the second half.
UNC snared 15 offensive rebounds, including 13 in the second half. UNC had 17 second-chance points in the second half.
Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds for UNC, while RJ Davis had 19 points and four 3-pointers.
Justyn Mutts had 24 points for Tech, with Tyrece Radford adding 20 points. Nahiem Alleyne had 12 points and four 3-pointers.
But Keve Aluma had just nine points (including five after the game was decided) and was 4 of 13 from the field. Wabissa Bede was 0 of 5 from the field.
Aluma made just his second basket of the game to tie the score at 49 with 10:56 to go.
But UNC answered with seven straight points to build a 56-49 lead with 9:46 to go. UNC led the rest of the way.
The run began when Aluma was called for a foul on what seemed to be a clean block. Garrison Brooks made one of two free throws to give UNC the lead for good at 50-49.
Davis made a 3-pointer to extend the lead. After a Tech turnover, Davis scored again, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw for a 56-49 lead.
The lead grew to 64-54 with 6:26 to go.
The Hokies led 35-32 at halftime. UNC had just two second-chance points in the first half. The Tar Heels turned the ball over eight times in the half.
Aluma was just 1 of 8 from the field in the first half, but Mutts and Radford each had 14 points in the half. Radford was 5 of 7 from the field in the half, with Mutts 6 of 9.
UNC had eliminated Tech in an ACC Tournament first-round game last year.
Tech's Jalen Cone, wearing a protective boot on his injured left foot, missed his third straight game. He has not played since Feb. 6 because of an injured ankle.
