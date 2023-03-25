SEATTLE — William Brannock lives in Galax, but he wanted to root on the Virginia Tech women's basketball team in the Sweet 16 in person.

So the 2022 Virginia Tech graduate flew from Charlotte to Seattle on Friday so he could attend the top-seeded Hokies' NCAA tournament game Saturday against fourth-seeded Tennessee at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I followed the team all year," he said Saturday after entering the arena. "They've given me a lot of great fun over this year, so I just wanted to come out here and support them."

Brannock was among the Tech fans who were on hand for the start of Saturday's Sweet 16 doubleheader so he could cheer on Hokies coach Kenny Brooks' squad in the second game. Connecticut played Ohio State in the first game of the day.

Brannock has been to most of the Tech women's basketball team's home games this year, including the 29-4 Hokies' first- and second-round NCAA tournament wins at Cassell Coliseum. He also attended the team's three-game run to the ACC tournament title at the Greensboro Coliseum.

He decided after the team won its second-round game last Sunday that he would go to Seattle for the Sweet 16. He said he spent about $900 for a round-trip plane ticket and is spending about $200 a night on his hotel room.

Brannock did some sightseeing Saturday, checking out the Space Needle (from the ground) and visiting the Museum of Pop Culture.

"It's pretty neat here," he said.

Brannock has rooted for Tech teams since he was a kid.

"It's been a part of my entire life," he said. "What Kenny has done is unbelievable."

The Hokies advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

Jennie and Sam Zabinsky of Christiansburg and their two sons also made the trip west. Sam Zabinsky is an aircraft maintenance worker, so he got free standby plane tickets from his airline.

"We've been to every home game this year," Jennie Zabinsky said. "We knew we needed to get to Seattle.

"We are super fans now. Just love watching them play and love being in Cassell."

The Zabinskys, who also attended the ACC tournament, flew from Charlotte to Seattle on Friday. They visited Pike Place Market on Saturday and planned to visit the Space Needle on Sunday. She said their hotel room cost less than $600 total for their three-night stay.

Jennie Zabinsky is a sports dietician.

"I used to work in the [Tech] athletic department and remembered when Coach Brooks started and have been a huge fan of their progress," she said. "They work really, really hard."

Virginia Tech professor Peter Kennelly and Radford University professor Kim Lane had already planned to be in Seattle for a biochemistry and molecular biology conference. So they were delighted the Hokies advanced to Seattle for the Sweet 16 so they could cheer the team on while they were in town.

They arrived in Seattle on Thursday.

"It was a wonderful coincidence," Kennelly said.

Kennelly has been a Tech women's basketball season-ticket holder since 1999, while Lane is a former season-ticket holder.

"They don't wilt," Kennelly said of the Hokies. "They grind it out when it gets tough."

"I'm a big Brooks fan," Lane said. "He's a good coach. I always enjoy watching the team."

Each spent about $100 for a ticket to Saturday's doubleheader.

"We're down close to the court," she said.

Janet Collier, a 1978 Tech graduate who grew up in Bluefield, has lived in Washington state for 44 years. The retired teacher and girls basketball coach lives just two hours from Seattle. She attended the doubleheader with her daughter and two grandsons.

The four of them wore Virginia Tech Sweet 16 shirts that were made for them by their local sporting goods store. They brought homemade Hokies signs.

"We're big Hokie fans," Collier said.

Collier said she spent about $100 apiece on their tickets.

"It wasn't cheap because I bought good seats," she said.

Nick Madeira, a 2015 Tech graduate, lives in suburban Seattle and works for Microsoft. He attended Saturday's action with his wife, Megan.

"We didn't realize that the second weekend [of the tournament] was in Seattle until probably Monday or Tuesday of this week," he said. "We were like, 'Holy smokes, that's in our backyard! Let's go watch!' So we got tickets on Wednesday.

"We were supposed to have a family event today and we told her parents, who live in the area. They were like, 'We'll take the kids. Go have fun.’"

The couple spent about $80 apiece for tickets to the doubleheader.

Nick Madeira has lived in Seattle since he graduated from Tech.

"It's pretty great," he said. "It gets a bad rap for the rain in the winter."

San Diego resident Greg Hulan earned his bachelor's degree from Tech in 1987 and his master's degree in 1989. The Virginia Beach native has lived in San Diego since he graduated. He flew up Saturday for the doubleheader.

"I haven't been back [to Tech] for basketball, so this is perfect," he said.

He said he spent $200-$300 for his plane ticket so he could see the Hokies.

"I've been watching them [on TV and the ESPN App] all year," he said. "It's really fun to get to see them in person. They're such a good team and I like the camaraderie they have.

"I'm excited."