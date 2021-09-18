Virginia Tech fans surprised by hospitality of WVU fans

"I did think about [whether to come or not] a lot. But times have changed," Dalton said.

Virginia Tech student Trey Wilson of Christiansburg wore a T-shirt Saturday that raised the ire of WVU fans. The front read "Beat WVU" and the back read "And the couch burnin’ hillbillies they brought with ’em!"

Wilson said the response from WVU fans was "a little rough," including hand gestures and swearing. But he said most people were friendly.

"Most of the time it's been pretty chill," he said. "They like to yell at you, say a lot of stuff, but other than that it hasn't been too bad. It's been a fun experience."

Tech and WVU met annually from 1973 through 2005. The teams used to be Big East rivals, but Tech jumped to the ACC in the summer of 2004. The conference switch was the main reason the series ended after nonleague meetings in 2004 and 2005, although there was also a desire by the schools to curtail fans’ sometimes heated behavior at the games. The teams did not meet again until the neutral-site game in 2017.

The long gap between visits to Morgantown resulted in better relations between the fan bases Saturday.