Virginia Tech feels good about backing Braxton Burmeister as QB1 at start of the offseason

Passing influence

Another point Fuente returned to Wednesday was Burmeister’s ability to help Tech’s passing attack, a passing offense (200.6 yards per game) that ranked No. 89 out of 127 FBS teams.

The Hokies run-heavy approach factored into those low numbers a bit, but the offense attempted only one fewer pass per game than it did in 2019.

According to Fuente, fans are jumping to the wrong conclusion when they assume Tech’s offense will be centered on Burmeister pulling the ball down and taking off. Fuente thinks Burmeister’s ability to extend plays and move around the pocket will lead to open throwing lanes.

Tech’s best passing numbers during Fuente’s tenure came in 2016 with Jerod Evans at quarterback. Tech ranked No. 35 in the country by averaging 261.9 passing yards per game.