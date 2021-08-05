Virginia Tech feels good about backing Braxton Burmeister as QB1 at start of the offseason

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has the utmost confidence in Braxton Burmeister.
That’s been his message this summer, and one he returned to Wednesday at the team’s media day when he marveled at the quarterback’s “elite” athleticism.
“He looks like the people I watch on television at the Olympics,” Fuente said. “He’s ripped to shreds, he’s got veins in his abs, he jumps out of the gym, he’s strong...he can do everything an elite athlete can do.”
Burmeister will open camp on Thursday as Tech’s QB1, a position he’s had throughout the entire offseason. It marks the first time since 2014 that Fuente is opening fall camp without a competition for the starting job.
Fuente was patrolling the sidelines for Memphis at the time and his quarterback at the time was Paxton Lynch. Lynch was only the second freshman quarterback in program history to throw for more than 2,000 yards after winning the job.
There were some growing pains — the team went 3-9 while averaging 16.5 points per game — but Lynch was the unquestioned starter going forward, which paid dividends.
Memphis went 10-3 the next season and won its first conference title in 40-plus years while Lynch set a new school record for total offense.
Fuente saw enough in Burmeister during practice last fall that he was comfortable committing to the quarterback as the starter during exit interviews last December. The Hokies quickly doubled down on the decision by opting against signing an experienced quarterback out of the transfer portal to compete with Burmeister.
It represented a significant shift from Fuente’s philosophy in recent years.
The arrival of spring brought an annual quarterback competition that has featured a long list of talent including Hendon Hooker, Quincy Patterson, Ryan Willis, Josh Jackson and A.J. Bush. It was even the main factor in Jackson’s decision to transfer.
Burmeister brought an end to the unofficial tradition.
He established himself quickly in Blacksburg coming off a two-year stint at Oregon. He started five games as a true freshman for the Ducks after the team lost multiple quarterbacks to injury in one game.
The former four-star prospect wowed Tech’s coaches while sitting out 2019 as the team’s scout team quarterback. His stock continued to rise last fall and his performance late in the season against Clemson and Virginia acted as final audition.