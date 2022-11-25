Virginia Tech fends off Charleston Southern

BLACKSBURG — Another team from Charleston, South Carolina, gave the Virginia Tech men's basketball team trouble Friday night.

But this time, the Hokies won.

In a game that was tied with less than two minutes left, Virginia Tech fended off Charleston Southern 69-64 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies, who were coming off a loss at The College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic final Sunday, improved to 6-1.

Big South member Charleston Southern fell to 2-3.

Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Hokies.

Lynn Kidd had 11 points off the bench. Kidd dunked to give Tech the lead for good at 66-64 with 1:19 left.

Sean Pedulla had 15 points for Tech, while Darius Maddox added 12 points.

Charleston Southern had lost 82-56 at Ohio State and fell 99-79 at Tulane.

But this game was no blowout.

Down 40-36 with 17:31 to go, the Buccaneers went on a 7-1 run to grab a 43-41 lead with 15:35 to go. Tech was 1 of 7 from the field in the second half at that point, while the visitors were 4 of 5 from the field.

Maddox scored to tie the game at 43. After a CSU turnover, Pedulla made a layup to give Tech a 45-43 lead.

After Mutts made one of two free throws to extend the lead, Claudell Harris (17 points) made a jumper to cut the lead to 46-45.

After Pedulla made two free throws, Mutts stole the ball and Pedulla made a layup to extend the lead to 5-45 with 11:59 to go.

But Harris made a jumper and Tyeree Bryan (11 points) sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50 with 11:04 to go.

After Mutts scored to give Tech a 52-50 lead with 10:26 left, Harris made a layup to tie the game at 52.

Taje' Kelly (16 points) scored to give the visitors a 54-52 lead with 8:19 to go, but Kidd answered with a basket to tie the game.

Harris scored to give the visitors a 56-54 lead. Kidd answered with a dunk to tie the game at 56 with 6:25 to go.

After a Kidd defensive rebound, Maddox made a layup to give the Hokies a 58-56 lead with 5:02 to go. Tech was shooting 29.6% from the field in the second half at that point.

After a Pedulla defensive rebound, Mutts scored to extend the lead to 60-56.

After Kelly scored to cut the lead to 60-58 with 3:43 to go, Maddox was called for an offensive foul. Kelly then scored to tie the game at 60 with 3:13 left.

Mutts made two free throws to give Tech a 62-60 lead with 2:53 left.

Harris made a layup to tie the game, but Mutts scored to give Tech a 64-60 lead.

Harris scored again to tie the game with 1:41 left, but Kidd dunked to give Tech a 66-64 lead with 1:19 left.

After Reggie Duhart missed a hook shot, Hunter Cattoor grabbed the defensive rebound for Tech.

Mutts made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 67-64 with 28.4 seconds left.

The visitors called timeout with 22.2 seconds to go.

After Tahlik Chavez (12 points) missed a 3-pointer for the visitors CSU was awarded the rebound. There was an official review that determined there was 11.3 seconds left.

Harris missed a 3-pointer, with Cattoor grabbing the defensive rebound. Cattor was fouled and made two free throws to seal the win with 3.9 seconds left.

Tech shot 42.6% from the field to the visitors' 43.3%.

The visitors had eight 3-pointers to Tech's six.

The Buccaneers outrebounded Tech 38-37.

Next up for the Hokies is a Monday home game with Minnesota (4-2) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

The Hokies will then host North Carolina (5-1) in their ACC opener on Dec. 3. North Carolina is currently ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Tar Heels will no doubt fall from that spot in Monday's new poll in the wake of UNC's loss to Iowa State on Friday in the Phil Knight Invitational semifinals in Portland, Oregon.

The Hokies led 37-33 at halftime. Tech shot 50% from the field in the first half to the visitors' 42.9%.

Down 21-19, Tech went on an 8-0 run to grab a 27-21 lead with 7:28 left in the first half. Tech led the rest of the half.