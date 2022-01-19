Virginia Tech fends off N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two weeks ago, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team lost a home game to North Carolina State.

But Wednesday night’s rematch went the Hokies’ way.

The Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) scored the first 15 points of the game and led the rest of the way en route to a 62-59 victory at PNC Arena.

It was Virginia Tech’s second straight win.

Down by 18 points in the first half and by 14 in the second half, State (9-10, 2-6) cut the lead to 60-59 with 20.3 seconds left.

But Tech freshman reserve Sean Pedulla made two free throws to extend the lead to 62-59 with 12.4 seconds to go.

State inbounded the ball with 8.7 seconds left. State freshman Terquavion Smith missed a 3-pointer with about two seconds left and Tech’s Keve Aluma grabbed the rebound.

When State visited the Hokies two weeks ago, the Hokies had not played for 12 straight days because of COVID-19 woes on their team. Hampered by fatigue and rust, the Hokies lost that game 68-63. State outrebounded Tech 36-26 in that game, while Tech shot 43.4% from the field.

This time, Virginia Tech shot 53.5% from the field in the first half and 43.5% in the second half.

Tech outrebounded North Carolina State 37-26.

The Wolfpack shot 32% from the field in the first half and 48.4% in the second half.

Aluma had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies, while Justyn Mutts tallied 13 points.

Jericole Hellems had 15 points for the Wolfpack, while Smith had 14 points.

Down 38-24 with 18:40 left, State went on a 17-7 run to cut the lead to 45-41 with 13:13 to go.

But Hunter Cattoor sank a 3-pointer and reserve David N’Guessan dunked to extend the lead to 50-41.

Smith sank a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to cut the lead to 50-44.

After State’s Cam Hayes was whistled for a technical foul, Nahiem Alleyne made one of two free throws.

Mutts then scored to extend the lead to 53-44 with 9:45 left.

Hellems scored to cut the deficit to 53-46, but N’Guessan answered with a basket for a 55-46 lead with 7:45 remaining.

State then went on a 7-0 run.

Hellems made two free throws, Dereon Seabron (13 points) made a layup and Hellems sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-53 with 5:31 left.

But after Seabron missed the front end of a one-and-one, Mutts made a layup to extend the lead to 57-53 with 4:07 to go. Storm Murphy drained a 3-pointer for a 60-53 lead with 2:13 left.

But Tech hurt itself with five turnovers in the final 2:13, including four by Alleyne. State capitalized with a 6-0 run.

Seabron made a layup to cut the lead to 60-55. After Seabron stole the ball from Alleyne, Seabron dunked to cut the lead to 60-57 with 1:16 left.

After Tech turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation, Seabron scored to cut the lead to 60-59 with 20.3 seconds left.

Tech had 17 turnovers in the game.

The game began a stretch of four games in eight days for the Hokies, including a Saturday visit to Boston College, a game Monday at North Carolina and a home game next Wednesday against first-place Miami.

The Hokies jumped to a 15-0 lead with 13:30 left in the first half. Tech was 7 of 10 from the field at that point, while State was 0 of 9. Alleyne had five points in the run.

The lead grew to 19-2 with 10:11 left in the half.

The Hokies played the final 6:12 of the half without Murphy because he picked up his second foul. They played the final 4:52 of the half without Aluma after he picked up his second foul.

But Virginia Tech still led 31-13 with 2:30 to go in the half. Tech was shooting 53% from the field at that point to State’s 26%. Tech was 3 of 12 from 3-point range, while State was 0 of 11.

The Hokies led 35-21 at halftime. Virginia Tech outrebounded State 20-11 in the first half.

Nine players scored for Tech in the first half, when the Hokies had 11 bench points.

