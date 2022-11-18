Virginia Tech fends off Penn State

CHARLESTON, S.C. — For the second straight day, a team made a run at Virginia Tech in the second half.

But for the second straight day, Virginia Tech never lost its second-half lead.

The Hokies fended off Penn State 61-59 in a Charleston Classic semifinal Friday at TD Arena.

"That's a game that sharpens your teeth," Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said. "We needed a tooth sharpener and Penn State was that team.

"I'm very proud of my team."

The Hokies (5-0) will play Colorado State or The College of Charleston in the final at 3:30 pm. Sunday.

Penn State (4-1) trailed 42-32 with 15:50 left but whittled the lead to two points.

The Hokies rose to the challenge, though, just as they had in Thursday's 75-71 win over Old Dominion.

"We've got a really good culture," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. "When things start going south, I can look to my left and my right and see guys that I trust, see guys that I believe in. … I've got guys that I trust with those big shots."

Penn State made 11 3-pointers but shot just 41.1% from the field and was held to its lowest points total of the season.

"We defended at a really, really high level against a very, very good offensive basketball team," Young said.

Young had not been thrilled with Tech's defense prior to Friday.

"Holy cow, it's been terrible, really and truly," Young said. "Second half of the William and Mary [game], we were freaking terrible. Weren't very good last night in the second half [against ODU]."

The Hokies made only three 3-pointers Friday but scored 40 points in the paint.

"We don't need to shoot well every night," said center Grant Basile, who had 17 points and three blocks. "They were playing a bit smaller, so we got the ball inside."

"We have so many shooters, they can't really help in that much," Mutts said. "It's a lot of one-on-one down there."

Tech, which did not make a 3-pointer in the second half, won despite shooting just 15.8% (3 of 19) from 3-point range.

"It's a great sign," Young said. "We've got some guys that can really knock the bottom out of it. We didn't today. Penn State guarded us. I think you pick your poison, if you will. Switch things and run us off the arc? OK, well, I'm going to throw the ball [inside]. … That takes its toll on smaller people."

Myles Dread, who had 15 points and five 3-pointers off the bench for the Nittany Lions, made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 51-49 with 6:26 to go. But Sean Pedulla (10 points) answered with a jumper.

Evan Mahaffey made a layup to cut the lead to 53-51, but Basile answered with a basket.

Jalen Pickett scored to trim the deficit to 55-53. But Mutts fed the ball to Pedulla under the basket, and Pedulla scored to extend the lead to 57-53. After Hunter Cattoor drew a charge, Mutts scored to extend the lead to 59-53.

Dread made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 59-56, but Basile scored to extend the lead to 61-56 with 1:08 left

Andrew Funk (21 points, five 3-pointers) sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 61-59 with 39.8 seconds to go.

After Pedulla missed a 3-pointer, Pickett snared the defensive rebound. Penn State called timeout with 4.7 seconds left.

But Penn State's Camren Wynter lost the ball with 1.3 seconds left as he drove to the basket. Cattoor was credited with the steal for stripping him of the ball. Cattoor, who had fallen to the floor, pumped his fist after his fourth steal of the game.

Darius Maddox had 11 points for Tech, which had lost its last three meetings to Penn State.

Pickett, who scored 20 points in his team's win over Furman on Thursday, was held to nine points by Cattoor on Friday.

"They were physical. They were tough. They got [Pickett] off his spot," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "They made it really hard for him to score. So hats off. Cattoor, … he did a great job defensively."

"Cattoor did a great job of guarding him," Young said.

Penn State's Seth Lundy, who also had 20 points Thursday, managed just one basket Friday.

The Hokies scored the first five points of the game and led the rest of the way. Tech built a 25-9 lead with 7:59 left in the first half.

"That's been a big point of emphasis, just not starting slow," said Basile, who was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Thursday.

Tech's 61 points were the team's lowest total in a win since Buzz Willliams' Hokies beat North Carolina State 47-24 in February 2019.