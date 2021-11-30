Virginia Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Brent Pry to become next head coach

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal with Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry to be its next head coach, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

An official announcement is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

Pry, 51, is a defensive assistant with three decades of coaching experience who got his first break at the collegiate level as a graduate assistant for the defensive line at Virginia Tech in 1995.

He’s spent the last eight seasons working for James Franklin at Penn State. The partnership started when Franklin was hired at Vanderbilt and the coach brought Pry with him to State College in 2014.

Pry has been the program’s sole defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2016. He’s coached top 20 defenses twice in the last five years and was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the country, in 2017.