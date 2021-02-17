 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech-Florida State men's basketball game postponed
breaking

Young

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said he had just six players available for practice last week.

 Associated Press

The COVID-19 issues on the Virginia Tech men's basketball team have resulted in another postponement.

The ACC and Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that the 18th-ranked Hokies will not visit No. 16 Florida State on Saturday as scheduled.

This is the second straight game Tech (14-4, 8-3) has had to postpone; the first was Tuesday's game at North Carolina.

Tech coach Mike Young said Monday that a couple of non-players in his program tested positive last week, resulting in "too many" players having to quarantine and miss practice because of contact tracing.

Virginia Tech's next scheduled game is Feb. 23 at home against Georgia Tech.

The Hokies' two games last week were also postponed, but that was because of foes' issues.

FSU will instead visit Pittsburgh on Saturday. Pitt was free because its game Sunday with Clemson has been postponed because of Clemson's issues.

