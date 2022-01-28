 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech-Florida State men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Florida State

3 p.m. at Donald L. Tucker Center

TV: WSET

Records: Virginia Tech 10-10, 2-7 ACC; FSU 13-6, 6-3

Last meeting: FSU won 74-63 at Tech on Feb. 1, 2020

Notes: Virginia Tech is making a rare appearance on the ABC television network for this game. … Florida State has beaten the Hokies six straight times. Tech's last win in the series came in the 2016 ACC Tournament. … The Hokies have lost their last 12 visits to Florida State. Tech's last win at FSU came in February 1990, when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. … A loss Saturday would give the Hokies a losing overall record for the first time since they lost their season opener in November 2015. … A loss would also give Tech its worst ACC record through 10 games since the Hokies started off 1-9 in ACC play in the 2014-15 season. … The Seminoles had won six straight games, including a home overtime win over Duke and a sweep of Miami, before losing 75-61 at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. "We're a team that's still in transition," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said Monday. "We're just a team that's still growing and learning." … FSU's Malik Osborne (10 ppg, 6.9 rpg) is doubtful for this game, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, after re-aggravating an ankle injury in Wednesday's loss. … Caleb Mills averages 13.4 points for FSU, while freshman Matthew Cleveland averages 10.4 points. … FSU's 10-man rotation includes eight players who are 6-foot-6 or taller, including 7-1 John Butler, 7-4 Naheem McLeod and the 6-9 Osborne. There are three freshmen in the rotation.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

