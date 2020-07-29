Virginia Tech football: ACC overhauls 2020 football schedule in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Fans can throw out their 2020 Virginia Tech football schedules.

The ACC announced on Wednesday afternoon a new scheduling model for the 2020 season that includes 11 games (10 conference games and one non-conference game) with play starting the week of Sept. 7-12.

Notre Dame will also play a 10-game ACC schedule this season and be eligible for the conference championship game.

Virginia Tech is now scheduled to play home games against Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State and Virginia and road games against Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

The dates and times will be determined for each game at a later date. The games will be played over a 13 week period with each team having two open dates.

There will be only one division for 2020 with the top two teams based on conference winning percentage facing off in the ACC Championship game, which will be held on December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Story will be updated

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

