Virginia Tech football aims to keep emotions in check in pivotal opener against North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente anticipates emotions running “sky high” for his team when they run out of the tunnel on Friday night to “Enter Sandman.”
The attendance at Lane Stadium last year was limited to 1,000 fans for much of the season (250 fans for the final two home games) and those tickets were given out to coaches and players for their families to attend.
Those restrictions won’t be in place on Friday when Tech hosts North Carolina for a prime-time Coastal showdown. The school announced it was a sellout on Monday.
“The key will be to harness it I think,” Fuente said Monday.
And avoid the type of early season mistakes that keep coaches up at night like some of the ones Fuente saw Nebraska commit in a Week 0 matchup against Illinois.
Fuente had a few minutes to watch the first game of the 2021 college football season with players getting time off last weekend. He flagged some plays to show his team in preparation for their own season opener.
The play at the top of the list was a Nebraska special teams gaffe that resulted in a safety.
“When you put his heels [the punt returner] on the 10 or put his heels on the 8 and tell him not to go backwards, that’s not that hard,” Fuente said. “It’s when he’s standing on the 15 or 20 and the ball is over his head, that’s hard. That’s the zone — we call it the danger zone — that’s the zone he found himself in.”
Nebraska also committed a roughing the passer penalty that negated an interception and Illinois scored off a fumble return in the final minute of the first half.
“The difference is found in a couple of those plays,” Fuente said of Illinois’ 30-22 win.
Fuente was sensitive to those plays since Tech experienced similar miscues last year and they were all costly. Starting punt returner Tayvion Robinson fumbled a pair of punt returns (Duke covered one of those for a score and Liberty scored one play after recovering the other fumble at Tech’s 6-yard line).
Tech was on the verge of blowing out Louisville last season when it allowed a 90-yard rushing touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. It wasn’t turnover-related, but allowing the opposing team to score in the final minute like that as Nebraska did on the fumble are game changers.
Those mistakes are amplified even more when playing a team with a quarterback as good as Sam Howell.
The Hokies know all about Howell’s talent having faced him each of the last two years. He’s put up big numbers — thrown for 605 yards (61% passing) with eight touchdowns and no interceptions — and was nearly perfect in UNC’s 56-45 win. He was 18 of 23 for 257 yards with three touchdowns.
Two of those incompletions were drops.
Fuente said UNC has a “pretty simple operation,” but Howell has the ability to just pick opponents to pieces as he did to the Hokies’ depleted secondary last season.
“He is really good at seeing the field,” Fuente said. “They do some things that you have to have a special guy there at quarterback to pull off. We usually term it savvy. He’s just a really headsy, savvy football player that allows them to do some things in the RPO game that maybe other people wouldn’t be able to do since he sees the field so well and manipulates the snap count so well.”
Howell will be surrounded with some new faces at skill positions, but Fuente doesn’t anticipate him having any issues bringing those guys along considering UNC’s high level of talent.
Fuente tends to downplay the importance of individual matchups, but his players know what’s at stake in Week 1.
“It’s going to be a huge game from the jump,” Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith said. “I think this is a big game. There’s no doubting that.”