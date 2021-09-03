Virginia Tech football aims to keep emotions in check in pivotal opener against North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente anticipates emotions running “sky high” for his team when they run out of the tunnel on Friday night to “Enter Sandman.”

The attendance at Lane Stadium last year was limited to 1,000 fans for much of the season (250 fans for the final two home games) and those tickets were given out to coaches and players for their families to attend.

Those restrictions won’t be in place on Friday when Tech hosts North Carolina for a prime-time Coastal showdown. The school announced it was a sellout on Monday.

“The key will be to harness it I think,” Fuente said Monday.

And avoid the type of early season mistakes that keep coaches up at night like some of the ones Fuente saw Nebraska commit in a Week 0 matchup against Illinois.

Fuente had a few minutes to watch the first game of the 2021 college football season with players getting time off last weekend. He flagged some plays to show his team in preparation for their own season opener.

The play at the top of the list was a Nebraska special teams gaffe that resulted in a safety.