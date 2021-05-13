Virginia Tech football announces recruiting staff changes with busy June looming

Davidson joined Tech’s staff as an offensive quality control coach in 2018 and was promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2020. Coach Justin Fuente has credited Davidson for helping the Hokies establish a recruiting pipeline in the state.

He was a high school coach in the state from 2010-16 after getting his start as a graduate assistant in 2007 at his alma mater North Texas.

Tech signed defensive ends Robert Wooten and Alec Bryant in 2020 and wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton in 2021 and the team has two verbal commits from the state for 2022 (quarterback Alex Orji and offensive lineman Johnny Dickson.

Joseph joins the staff to replace Alex White, who joined her alma mater North Carolina after spending one season as Tech’s director of on-campus recruiting. She had been working as the volleyball program’s director of operations since 2017.

Her responsibilities in the role included assisting with day-to-day volleyball operations, scheduling, team travel and business office logistics. She also worked as a liaison with equipment and nutrition, and assisted with game management.