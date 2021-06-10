Virginia Tech football announces updated roster numbers with Chamarri Conner getting No. 1 jersey

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech upperclassmen hoped they had started a new tradition when they put in place a process to vote for the player with the most “swag” on the roster leading into the 2019 season.

The team voted for Reggie Floyd to wear the jersey, but the tradition didn’t last long.

Last year, no one had the No. 1 jersey, and this year coach Justin Fuente selected safety Chamarri Conner to wear the jersey for the 2021 season.

Conner, who has worn No. 22, throughout his Hokies career is a veteran safety out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville. He earned 2020 All-ACC honorable mention honors after making 11 starts and leading the defense with 81 tackles (60 solo).

He was named ACC defensive back of the week twice and wore Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey against Wake Forest last season.