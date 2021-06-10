Virginia Tech football announces updated roster numbers with Chamarri Conner getting No. 1 jersey

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech upperclassmen hoped they had started a new tradition when they put in place a process to vote for the player with the most “swag” on the roster leading into the 2019 season.
The team voted for Reggie Floyd to wear the jersey, but the tradition didn’t last long.
Last year, no one had the No. 1 jersey, and this year coach Justin Fuente selected safety Chamarri Conner to wear the jersey for the 2021 season.
Conner, who has worn No. 22, throughout his Hokies career is a veteran safety out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville. He earned 2020 All-ACC honorable mention honors after making 11 starts and leading the defense with 81 tackles (60 solo).
He was named ACC defensive back of the week twice and wore Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey against Wake Forest last season.
“It’s been good,” Conner said, of being a leader for the team’s young secondary. “I try to tell all the young guys what they can work on, try to continue them, show them what I would do. Not just the young guys, but even people my age on the team with my experience, I just try to help them and work with them. It’s been good, though.”
Conner wasn’t the only player awarded with a single digit — defensive back Jermaine Waller went from No. 18 to No. 2, defensive lineman Norell Pollard went from No. 96 to No. 3, defensive lineman Josh Fuga went from No. 58 to No. 6, running back Marco Lee went from No. 29 to No. 7, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson went from No. 83 to No. 9.
Here’s a look at other number charges, according to the roster on HokieSports.com…
- No. 11; LB Amare Barno (from No. 38)
- No. 13; DB Ny’Quee Hawkins (from No. 20)
- No. 13; WR Changa Hodge (from No. 85)
- No. 14; WR Jaden Payoute (from No. 85)
- No. 15; QB Tahj Bullock*
- No. 17; DB Tae Daley*
- No. 18; WR Da’Wain Lofton*
- No. 21; DB Nadir Thompson (from No. 12)
- No. 22; DL Mario Kendricks (from No. 93)
- No. 23; RB Keshawn King (from No. 35)
- No. 24; RB Malachi Thomas*
- No. 26; DB Jalen Stroman*
- No. 27; RB Kenji Christian*
- No. 28; RB Chance Black*
- No. 29; DB Nyke Johnson*
- No. 32; RB Tahj Gary (from No. 39)
- No. 35; ATH Elijah Howard*
- No. 38; ATH Jayden McDonald*
- No. 39; ATH Jorden McDonald
- No. 40; DB Jalen Hoyle*
- No. 42; LB Lakeem Rudolph (from No. 48)
- No. 54; DB Jaden Keller*
- No. 57; LB C.J. McCray
- No. 58; DB Da’Shawn Elder*
- No. 59; DL Jordan Williams*
- No. 64; OL Bryce Goodner*
- No. 66; TE Jack Hollifield*
- No. 68; OL Kaden Moore*
- No. 70; OL Parker Clements*
- No. 71; OL Danijel Miletic*
- No. 77; OL Derrell Baile (from No. 95)
- No. 83; WR DJ Sims*
- No. 85; WR Christian Moss*
- No. 88; WR Jaylen Jones*
- No. 90; DL Mattheus Carroll*
- No. 90; TE Jared Gibble*
- No. 93; DL Cole Nelson*
- No. 95; DL Desmond Mamudi*