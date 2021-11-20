Virginia Tech football can’t match Miami’s offensive firepower in loss

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke sealed the game with a 55-yard bomb to Mike Harley in fourth quarter on Saturday night.

Harley jogged into the end zone having beat multiple Virginia Tech defenders down the field for the easy score.

That image summed up the night for a Hokies team that put up an inspired effort at the end of an emotional week that started with the school and coach Justin Fuente parting ways. Interim coach J.C. Price made some bold decisions in the game — and most of them succeeded — but the offense just couldn’t keep pace.

Tech punted on its final three possessions while Van Duke spent much of the game picking apart the defense apart from a slow stretch in the third quarter.

The second half opened with the Hokies forcing a three-and-out only for the offense to turn it over at Miami’s 20-yard line when Braxton Burmeister was sacked in the backfield for a loss. The Hurricanes went three-and-out again, but were already in field goal range and Andy Borregales hit a 30-yard field goal to make it 31-13 with 9:56 left in the third quarter.

Miami scored on its first four possessions to take a 28-13 lead into the half.