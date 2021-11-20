Virginia Tech football can’t match Miami’s offensive firepower in loss

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke sealed the game with a 55-yard bomb to Mike Harley in fourth quarter on Saturday night.
Harley jogged into the end zone having beat multiple Virginia Tech defenders down the field for the easy score.
That image summed up the night for a Hokies team that put up an inspired effort at the end of an emotional week that started with the school and coach Justin Fuente parting ways. Interim coach J.C. Price made some bold decisions in the game — and most of them succeeded — but the offense just couldn’t keep pace.
Tech punted on its final three possessions while Van Duke spent much of the game picking apart the defense apart from a slow stretch in the third quarter.
The second half opened with the Hokies forcing a three-and-out only for the offense to turn it over at Miami’s 20-yard line when Braxton Burmeister was sacked in the backfield for a loss. The Hurricanes went three-and-out again, but were already in field goal range and Andy Borregales hit a 30-yard field goal to make it 31-13 with 9:56 left in the third quarter.
Miami scored on its first four possessions to take a 28-13 lead into the half.
Burmeister was replaced on the ensuing drive by Connor Blumrick. They had alternated in and out of the lineup in the first half, but Blumrick drove the team down the field on the series. He had a 44-yard run to get into the red zone where he threw the first completion of the night for a 7-yard touchdown to Kaleb Smith.
The score cut Miami’s lead to 31-20 with 6:25 left in the third quarter.
Tech interim coach J.C. Price looked to keep that momentum going with an onside kick that Hokies walk-on defensive back Keondre Ko recovered. Price kept up the aggressive decision-making by keeping the offense on the field for fourth and 7 from Miami’s 37-yard line.
Blumrick converted with a 28-yard to Da’Wain Lofton down to the 9-yard line. The two connected again for a 4-yard touchdown a few plays later to cut Miam’s lead to 31-26 after a missed two-point conversion attempt.
Virginia Tech came into the game with No. 14 ranked passing defense in the country, but the Hurricanes took to the air right out of the gate with a 39-yard completion from Tyler Van Dyke to Charleston Rambo on its first offensive play of the game.
That was a sign of things to come.
Van Dyke hit tight end Will Mallory for a 9-yard touchdown to give Miami a 7-0 lead. He went on to complete passes of 10-yard or more to six different targets in the half and completed three passes of 30-yards or more including a beautiful 75-yard strike to Brashard Smith that extended the lead to 28-10 with 7:33 left in the half.
Smith caught it in stride after sprinting past Chamarri Conner and Jermaine Waller.
Miami didn’t punt until there was 2:40 left in the half and Van Dyke went into halftime with 235 yards, the third most the Hokies have given up all season.
Virginia Tech outgained the Hurricanes in the half 238-232, but the offense twice had to settle for field goals on two trips inside the 20-yard line.
The Hokies lone touchdown in the half came on a catch of the year candidate from Tre Turner. Miami defensive back DJ IVey was all over Turner on the play and held down one of the receiver’s arms, but it didn’t matter.
Turner grabbed the ball out of the air with his right hand to cut Miami’s lead to 21-10 with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
The receiver was later knocked out of the game when he reaggravated the upper body respiratory injury he suffered against Georgia Tech. The injury forced him to drive to the game — two members of the training staff volunteered to be his chauffeur — and was taken to the back by the training staff after taking a hard hit on a 31-yard completion in the second quarter.
Tech had a lot of success in the half rushing its quarterbacks with Braxton Burmeister and Connor Blumrick rotating in and out of the lineup. Burmeister had nine runs for 60 yards while Blumrick had eight runs for 53 yards.