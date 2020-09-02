Virginia Tech football dealing with increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases

An outbreak at NC State already pushed back Tech’s would-be opener by two weeks. The Hokies now open the season with Virginia on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium. Fuente chose his words carefully when asked if the Hokies could have played the game this week with who was available for practice on Wednesday.

“What does ‘can you play a game’ mean?” Fuente said. “You know. Like can you line up 11 people out there? Can you field a team? Or how competitive is it going to be and what’s it going to look like? Is it safe. Can we play? Yeah. But there’s all that grey that I think it’s hard to figure out right now and that’s, answering that part of the question is maybe more important than can you. Yeah, you can. Absolutely. But at what point do we reach the point of it not being very safe.”​

In a revealing comment, Fuente described himself as a “basket case” in dealing with daily uncertainty.

“I used to make a long term plan and make small adjustments as we went through fall camp…” Fuente said. “In this case, I’ve had three or four long term plans that have all been wadded up and thrown away.”

But Fuente wasn’t looking for sympathy.