Virginia Tech football doesn't have any players or coaches out with COVID-19 for opener against UNC

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech doesn't have any players or coaches sidelined from COVID-19-related protocols for the opener against North Carolina, according to a team spokesperson.
Last year, the Hokies announced 23 players and multiple assistants were unavailable for the opener against N.C. State. The numbers got better as the season went along, but defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton missed multiple games and the team barely had enough players available in the secondary for last year's game against North Carolina.
Tech coach Justin Fuente felt good about the team's vaccination status going into this year's opener — the Hokies are well above the 85% threshold set by the ACC that allows reduced mitigation strategies — but it will be something the team will monitor all season long.
"It changes every day," Fuente said. "We are at a very high percentage in staff and players with vaccinations. Whatever guidelines we are given, we adhere to those. If that's masking inside, whatever. We talk about what's expected of us, and what we are going to do and what we are asked to do, is what we are going to do."
Fuente talked publicly about getting the COVID-19 vaccinate and the team's entire coaching staff was vaccinated well before university officials put a Oct. 1 deadline in place for all school employees to get the vaccine.
Multiple players have spoken about getting the vaccine as well including starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister was one of the Tech players who contracted the virus ahead of last year's opener.
He wasn't cleared until less than 72 hours until kickoff and went into that game well below his preferred playing weight because of his bout with the virus. He also attributed the cramps he dealt with in the game to the coronavirus.
“I was trying to force water down and all that stuff,” Burmeister said. “I went into that game at 188-190 when I normally weighed 200-205. Now I’m up to 215.”
Burmeister was in good spirts on Friday night warming up with his teammates at Lane Stadium ahead of the game.