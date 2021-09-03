Virginia Tech football doesn't have any players or coaches out with COVID-19 for opener against UNC

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech doesn't have any players or coaches sidelined from COVID-19-related protocols for the opener against North Carolina, according to a team spokesperson.

Last year, the Hokies announced 23 players and multiple assistants were unavailable for the opener against N.C. State. The numbers got better as the season went along, but defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton missed multiple games and the team barely had enough players available in the secondary for last year's game against North Carolina.

Tech coach Justin Fuente felt good about the team's vaccination status going into this year's opener — the Hokies are well above the 85% threshold set by the ACC that allows reduced mitigation strategies — but it will be something the team will monitor all season long.