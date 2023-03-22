BLACKSBURG — The eight weeks Dorian Strong spent watching his teammates go through the weekly grind of the season and not being able to join them was excruciating.

He initially asked the obvious question of why he had to sustain a broken right hand against West Virginia, and then went through periods of sadness of not being able to achieve the personal goals he set for the season.

That time away from the field ultimately offered him something he wouldn’t have gotten if he kept lining up at cornerback for Virginia Tech: Perspective.

“The first four games that I played in, it was positions I was in to make plays and I didn’t make those plays, so that was weighing on me, too. It was a lot just weighing on me,” Strong said after Tuesday’s practice. “Honestly, the injury was a blessing in disguise because … I can now bring everything together and really show out everything I can do.”

Strong missed the final seven games of last season after suffering a fracture in his hand near the base of the thumb. It was an injury that was initially expected to only keep him out for a few weeks but became a season-ending setback when surgery was required.

He can still remember the play late in the second quarter of the Thursday night matchup against the Mountaineers that led to his injury. Strong came in to tackle West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin on an out route and O’Laughlin’s body came down on Strong’s right hand.

“I believe he probably just landed on it wrong or just landed all his weight on it and it cracked and chipped,” Strong said. “After that I felt something was wrong. My thumb just kept dislocating.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound Strong found constructive ways to improve his game away from the field. He worked harder in the weight room to improve his strength, and he did more cardio workouts so he could stay composed on the field when he gets tired.

That work was in addition to the time he spent studying how he played.

Strong racked up 55 tackles, two interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in his first three seasons with the Hokies.

“I kind of slowly just went through the first four games [of 2022] and I went back to the 2021 season and then back to my freshman season and seeing how I was as a player and what I was doing while I was young and all that good stuff,” he said. “Now that I’m older and mature, I’m still learning the game and trying to get it down to a T and all that good stuff. Mostly the IQ stuff.”

Strong’s self-evaluation allowed him to focus on ways to improve his game so he could be ready to go for spring practice. That meant taking better angles on tackles, improving his ball skills and making sure his eyes are at the right place at all times.

“Dorian has a very, very unique skill set,” cornerbacks coach Derek Jones said. “If you think about it, I only had a small amount of time with him last year because he did end up getting injured and he had to take a lot of time off. Anytime you have to take that much time off in football, especially playing the corner position, it’s almost like starting back over to be able to hone those skills.

“He’s out here working and probably more than anything working on his own to get back to the top level he thinks he can play at.”

Strong’s additional work was needed with the Hokies adding Georgia Southern cornerback Derrick Canteen through the transfer portal. Canteen’s addition gives Tech three experienced cornerbacks in Strong, Canteen and Mansoor Delane, and freshman Antonio Cotman Jr. joined the trio in the two-deep during the portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to the media.

“In order to become a good football team, you’ve got to have competition within your team,” Jones said. “Every good football program I’ve ever been around, there were good people on both sides of the ball, and I think we’re working towards that right now ourselves.”

Strong has embraced the competition in the early stages of spring practice, in addition to becoming a leader in the group.

He was named a Freshman All-American by 247Sports following the 2020 campaign. He revealed he became complacent, and it led to a self-described subpar 2021 season.

Strong doesn’t want Mansoor, named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America in 2022, to follow down that same path.

“That’s my job,” Strong said. “… I’m glad he’s doing what he’s doing and getting all the accolades he can get. I just hope that he can be better than me as the years go on here.”

Strong and Mansoor took the first-string reps in the practice, with Canteen working with the second-string group. Strong sees the trio as viable options to become shutdown corners, with two on the field at all times being able to limit what offenses can do through the passing attack.

"It’s two good corners. The quarterback can’t just say, ‘I’m not going to throw to him.’ He got to,” Strong said. “It’s two good corners out there. You can respect both of us, but you’ve got to try us at the end of the day. That’s a good thing.”