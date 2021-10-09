Virginia Tech football drops heartbreaker in final seconds to Notre Dame

He also had four carries for 18 yards on the drive to get Tech into the red zone.

Burmeister threw a 13-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson, but that was called back for having multiple ineligible players down field. The Hokies had to settle for a 26-yard field goal that gave them a 16-14 lead with 8:53 left in the third quarter.

The bulk of Virginia Tech’s offensive production in the first half came on a 7-play, 80-yard scoring drive early in the first quarter.

Burmeister completed a pair of first down throws on the drive — one for 15-yards to Nick Gallo and an 18-yard gain to Tre Turner — and backup quarterback Connor Blumrick got Tech across midfield when he rotated in for a snap. Blumrick took a keeper off the left side for a 16-yard gain.

Tech running back Raheem Blackshear put his team on the board with a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left in the quarter. Blackshear bounced to the outside on the play with the middle of the line completely clogged off and it was that second effort that got Blackshear across the goal line.