Virginia Tech football drops heartbreaker in finals seconds to Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — The latest chapter in the budding rivalry between Virginia Tech and Notre Dame was as wild as it gets.
The teams exchanged touchdowns in the four final minutes before No. 14 Notre Dame drove down the field in the final minute to get in field goal range.
Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer hit a 48-yarder in the final seconds to give his team a 32-29 win.
The final quarter featured a series of twists and turns that started with quarterback Braxton Burmeister needing to come back in the game after suffering an apparent right shoulder injury. He barely made it back to the sidelines before collapsing in pain after scrambling for a 19-yard touchdown with 3:55 to go in the game.
He was mobbed by fans as he leaned up against the wall in the back of the end zone trying to catch his breath.
The quarterback was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter against Notre Dame and was eventually taken the back by the trainers.
When backup Connor Blumrick was injured with the offense deep in Notre Dame territory in the forth quarter, Tech went back to Burmeister. Burmeister’s first pass attempt was an 11-yard completion to Tre Turner to convert a third down.
The Hokies got 15 yards on the play with Burmeister taking a late hit and the touchdown came two players later.
Notre Dame answered quickly with Jack Coan, who was benched in the first quarter, coming back into the game for an injured Tyler Buchner and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis. He tied the game 29-29 with a successful 2-point conversion with a completion to Kevin Austin with 2:26 to go.
The teams exchanged turnovers earlier in the half to help set up the close finish.
Burmeister threw an interception deep in Tech’s territory to TaRiq Bracy. Notre Dame scored four players later with a 10-yard touchdown from Kyren Williams. Williams broke three tackles on the play to get across the goal line.
Notre Dame’s 21-16 lead was short lived with Buchner throwing a pick six with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.
Buchner threw it wide of his intended target right into the hands of Tech corner Jermaine Waller. Waller had no one in front of him along the sideline and scored the Hokies first touchdown off an interception since Caleb Farley did it against Georgia Tech in 2019.
Tech took a 22-21 lead after failing a two-point conversion attempt.
Virginia Tech salvaged a field goal on a drive that looked like it might end in a three and out coming out of halftime.
Running back Raheem Blackshear caught a short swing pass out of the backfield on third down and executed a perfectly-timed spin move to get away from a defender that had him dead to rights. He turned what should have been a blown up play into a 25-yard gain.
He also had four carries for 18 yards on the drive to get Tech into the red zone.
Burmeister threw a 13-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson, but that was called back for having multiple ineligible players down field. The Hokies had to settle for a 26-yard field goal that gave them a 16-14 lead with 8:53 left in the third quarter.
The bulk of Virginia Tech’s offensive production in the first half came on a 7-play, 80-yard scoring drive early in the first quarter.
Burmeister completed a pair of first down throws on the drive — one for 15-yards to Nick Gallo and an 18-yard gain to Tre Turner — and backup quarterback Connor Blumrick got Tech across midfield when he rotated in for a snap. Blumrick took a keeper off the left side for a 16-yard gain.
Tech running back Raheem Blackshear put his team on the board with a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left in the quarter. Blackshear bounced to the outside on the play with the middle of the line completely clogged off and it was that second effort that got Blackshear across the goal line.
The Hokies had to settle for a field goal in their only other trip inside the red zone during the first half in a situation similar to their struggles against West Virginia. The offense failed to punch it into the end zone with a fresh set of downs at the 1-yard line.
Notre Dame’s offense was completely out of sorts to start the game.
With Jack Coan under center, Notre Dame gained 27 yards on 13 snaps and punted three times. Coan was sacked twice on third down.
Kelly brought in Tyler Buchner after Tech went up 10-0 and he immediately marched the team down the field. He completed a 46-yard throw to Kevin Austin down the sidelines to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Kyren Williams on the next play.
Buchner gave Notre Dame its first lead with a 10-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to go in the half. He hit Avery Davis for a 37-yard gain earlier in the drive and a defensive holding penalty helped the Irish convert a third and eight deep in Tech’s territory.
Tech’s offense showed a pulse again in the final 30 seconds of the half with four straight completions to get into field goal range. John Parker Romo closed out the second quarter with a career long 52-yard field goal.