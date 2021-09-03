Virginia Tech football ends drought against top 10 teams with upset win over North Carolina

Conner bobbled the ball, but got both hands under it before it touched the ground with 37 seconds to go.

Tech's offense held onto the ball for long stretches behind a confident performance from Burmeister while the defense managed to keep North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell mostly in check. The ACC preseason player of the year, who was near perfect a year ago against the Hokies, only had three completions for more than 20 yards and struggled all night to find open receivers down field.

The Hokies jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half as it went 6 of 7 on third downs The highlight in the early going was Burmeister’s 11-yard touchdown pass to James Mitchell near the end of the second quarter.

The pocket quickly collapsed on Burmeister and he had no one open in the end zone. He eluded the pressure to give James Mitchell an extra second to break free from Kyler McMichael's tight coverage. Burmeister threw a laser to Mitchell for the score to put Tech up 14-0 with 3:07 to go in the first half. Burmeister set up the score with a well-placed 34-yard completion down the sidelines to Tre Turner.