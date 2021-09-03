Virginia Tech football ends drought against top 10 teams with upset win over North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech reset the narrative on Friday night.
The Hokies went into the game hearing all about how the program was a loss away from collapse with coach Justin Fuente making all the prominent preseason lists of coaches on the hot seat.
Their recent performances against top 25 opponents contributed to that — they were 1-6 during his tenure at home against ranked teams — and 5-12 overall since he took over in 2016.
But Tech didn’t look like a team on the brink of implosion as it handed No. 10 North Carolina a 17-10 loss in front of a rabid sold out crowd at Lane Stadium. It’s the program’s first win over a top 10 team since Ohio State in 2014 and first win at Lane Stadium over a top 10 opponent since a victory over Miami in 2009.
The Hokies had to overcome some tense moments down the stretch.
Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt forced North Carolina to settle for a field goal trailing 17-7 with a third down sack. On the ensuing drive, quarterback Braxton Burmeister overthrew Raheem Blackshear at midfield on a play that should have gone for a first down and helped the Hokies kill more clock.
North Carolina kept on coming and converted a fourth and 11 with less than two minutes left in desperation mode after having a conversion wiped off the board on a flag for an ineligible man down field. His magic touch ran out when Jordan Williams had him wrapped up in the backfield and he threw an interception to Chamarri Conner.
Conner bobbled the ball, but got both hands under it before it touched the ground with 37 seconds to go.
Tech's offense held onto the ball for long stretches behind a confident performance from Burmeister while the defense managed to keep North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell mostly in check. The ACC preseason player of the year, who was near perfect a year ago against the Hokies, only had three completions for more than 20 yards and struggled all night to find open receivers down field.
The Hokies jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half as it went 6 of 7 on third downs The highlight in the early going was Burmeister’s 11-yard touchdown pass to James Mitchell near the end of the second quarter.
The pocket quickly collapsed on Burmeister and he had no one open in the end zone. He eluded the pressure to give James Mitchell an extra second to break free from Kyler McMichael's tight coverage. Burmeister threw a laser to Mitchell for the score to put Tech up 14-0 with 3:07 to go in the first half. Burmeister set up the score with a well-placed 34-yard completion down the sidelines to Tre Turner.
Tech held onto the ball nearly 21 minutes in the first half — the time of possession advantage in the first quarter was 12:30 to 2:30 in favor of the Hokies — and they might have led by 21 points at halftime if it wasn’t for running back Keshawn King’s fumble inside the 10-yard line.
King’s fumble was the only down blemish on the offense’s first half performance.
North Carolina’s defense tightened up in the second half and held Tech to a pair of three and outs out of the break. The Hokies didn’t get a first down in the half until there was less than four minutes to go in the third quarter on a scramble from Burmeister.
That drive resulted in a 48-yard field goal from John Parker Romo. Romo hadn’t attempted a field goal in a game since he was a freshman kicker at Tulsa in 2018. The kick gave Tech a 17-7 lead with 14:18 left in the game.
Tech’s defense fed off the pressure the group generated up front all night long. The Hokies only sacked Howell once last season, but they brought him down behind the line of scrimmage four times before halftime with three different defensive lineman accounting for at least one sack.
The biggest of those came after King’s turnover and North Carolina drove the ball inside the 30-yard line with a fresh set of downs.
Linebacker Alan Tisdale got his first career sack off a first-down blitz. Defensive tackle Mario Kendricks sacked Howell for a loss of 13 to put the Tar Heels out of field goal range two plays later.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton only rushed three defenders on the play.
Tech corner Jermaine Waller came up with a key turnover in the second half by ripping the ball away in midair from Justin Olson. It was only the second time in the game North Carolina had crossed midfield.
Waller was immediately surrounded by the entire Hokies’ sideline where the play happened. It was Howell’s first interception against the Hokies in three games. Waller only appeared in two games last season as he battled various injuries.
Fellow corner Armani Chatman also made an impact with a pair of pass breakups. The second one came with North Carolina going for it at its own 43-yard line with 12:47 to go in the game. Howell threw a slant route to Emery Simmons, but Chatman was all over the play and slapped the ball out of the receiver’s hands.
That play came shortly after he tackled running back D.J. Jones behind the line of scrimmage on a swing pass. Chatman met Jones immediately and flipped him on his head for a loss.
North Carolina came up empty-handed after forcing two turnovers.