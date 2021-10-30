Virginia Tech football ends three-game skid with road win over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’ offense was rolling when it got inside the red zone early in the fourth quarter looking to take its first lead of the day.
The Yellow Jackets were averaging 10 yards per play in the second half when it lined up for a fourth and 2 from Virginia Tech’s 12-yard line.
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins didn’t think twice about leaving his offense on the field having converted a fourth down attempt earlier in the game for a touchdown and the numbers backed up his confidence.
The Hokies defense has been abysmal on fourth down all season and had allowed five straight conversions on fourth down attempts going back to last week against Syracuse.
That streak ended when Virginia Tech safeties Nasir Peoples and Ny’Quee Hawkins stopped running back Jordan Mason for no gain. The Hokies closed out the 26-17 win to snap a three-game losing streak.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton emphatically pumped his fist and celebrated as his players came back to the sidelines.
Virginia Tech kicker John Parker Romo connected on a 21-yard field goal on the ensuing drive — it was his fifth field goal of the game — on the offense’s only sustained drive of the second half.
The Hokies struggled for much of the second half with Georgia Tech getting more sustained pressure and they were called for a series of penalties including four false start penalties.
It was a disappointing finish for a Virginia Tech offense that found a pulse earlier in the game. The Hokies came into the weekend averaging a meager 328 yards and had 329 yards at halftime as it went into the break with a 20-7 lead.
Receiver Tre Turner put Georgia Tech’s secondary on notice early in the game with a 69-yard touchdown pass. It was the longest passing play of the season for the Hokies and first that went more than 50 yards.
Turner turned the pass into a touchdown by shrugging off cornerback Tre Swilling after catching the ball inside Georgia Tech’s 15-yard line and fighting through a diving tackle attempt by corner Myles Sims right at the goal line.
The score gave Tech a 7-0 lead with 9:51 to go in the first half.
Georgia Tech went right back down the field to tie things up with a 9-play, 75-yard drive, but that was its only sustained drive of the half.
The touchdown came with the Yellow Jackets facing a fourth and four from the 26-yard line. Quarterback Jeff Sims threw a perfectly placed ball to Kyric McGowan out of reach from safety Chamarri Conner for the score with 6:21 to go in the first quarter.
It was the fifth straight fourth down conversion for an opposing offense against Virginia Tech’s defense, but Georgia Tech only managed five first downs the rest of the half and went 2 of 7 on third downs.
Virginia Tech added to its lead with Burmeister’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson and a pair of field goals from John Parker Romo (23-yards and 43-yards). The throw to Robinson came on a fourth down conversion at the 3-yard line. Robinson broke free into the corner of the end zone and caught a soft toss from Burmeister for the touchdowns.
Turner, who had a career-high by the half with 168 receiving yards, made key plays on each of those drives including a 61-yard catch that got the ball to the 6-yard line and set up one of the field goals. He ended up with seven catches for 187 yards and he was targeted 12 times.
The Hokies also got consistent production in the running game with Malachi Thomas building on his breakout performance last week against Syracuse. He had 13 carries at the half for 48 yards and Raheem Blackshear also was effective with seven carries for 47 yards. The two combined for five first downs in the half.