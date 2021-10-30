Virginia Tech football ends three-game skid with road win over Georgia Tech

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was a disappointing finish for a Virginia Tech offense that found a pulse earlier in the game. The Hokies came into the weekend averaging a meager 328 yards and had 329 yards at halftime as it went into the break with a 20-7 lead.

Receiver Tre Turner put Georgia Tech’s secondary on notice early in the game with a 69-yard touchdown pass. It was the longest passing play of the season for the Hokies and first that went more than 50 yards.

Turner turned the pass into a touchdown by shrugging off cornerback Tre Swilling after catching the ball inside Georgia Tech’s 15-yard line and fighting through a diving tackle attempt by corner Myles Sims right at the goal line.

The score gave Tech a 7-0 lead with 9:51 to go in the first half.

Georgia Tech went right back down the field to tie things up with a 9-play, 75-yard drive, but that was its only sustained drive of the half.

The touchdown came with the Yellow Jackets facing a fourth and four from the 26-yard line. Quarterback Jeff Sims threw a perfectly placed ball to Kyric McGowan out of reach from safety Chamarri Conner for the score with 6:21 to go in the first quarter.