Virginia Tech football falls at Wake Forest in mistake-filled performance

WINSTON-SALEM — Virginia Tech just couldn’t get out of its own way on Saturday at Truist Field.

The Hokies suffered an ugly 23-16 loss to Wake Forest thanks to a series of unforced errors from three interceptions to 10 penalties (for 111 yards) and four trips inside the red zone resulting in only six points.

The 10 penalties tied for the most in a single game against Tech during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure (2018 Military Bowl).

On a critical drive in the fourth quarter trailing 23-13, Tech was called for holding twice and quarterback Hendon Hooker was sacked for a 7-yard loss on a third down at Wake’s 34-yard line. The Hokies were forced to settle for a 51-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Brian Johnson missed wide left.

Johnson did hit a 54-yarder with 2:32 to make it a one-possession game, but the Hokies didn’t get the ball back until there was 45 seconds to go and they were pinned back at their own 2-yard line. Hooker threw his third interception — a career-high — in the final seconds.