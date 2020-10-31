Virginia Tech football fends off Louisville's furious comeback attempt for bounce back win

LOUISVILLE — Virginia Tech saw glimpses of Louisville’s explosive offense on Saturday.
There was running back Javian Hawkins’ 90-yard touchdown run right before halftime — the program’s longest rushing play since 1971 — and Malik Cunningham’s 82-yard touchdown throw to Dez Fitzpatrick at the start of the fourth, but it was the Hokies more methodical approach that won the day.
The Hokies went up 21-0 in the first quarter and held on for the 42-35 win with running back Khalil Herbert's 24-yard touchdown run in the final minutes helping close the victory out.
Louisville made it a one-possession game twice in the final minutes, but failed to recover onside kick attempts both times. An untimely unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Louisville linebacker Nick Okeke also helped the Hokies. The penalty gave Tech's offense a fresh set of downs inside the 25-yard line leading 34-28 instead of having to convert a third and one.
Herbert, who crossed the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in six games, scored on the next play. He had 21 carries for 147 yards with the score while Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker rushed for 68 yards and three touchdowns (all in the first half) and was 10 for 10 passing with 183 yards.
It was Tech’s response after Hawkins came through with what coach Justin Fuente described as a “gut punch” going into halftime that kept the Hokies in control.
The Hokies offense pushed the lead back up to 14 points right out the break with a 6-play, 63-yard scoring drive.
Hooker was sacked on the first play of the drive, but hit James Mitchell down the middle for a 24-yard gain on the next play. Tayvion Robinson got Tech down to the goal line on a jet sweep off the left side of the line that went for 28-yards.
Tre Turner ran the same jet sweep on the next play for the touchdown to make it 28-14.
Tech’s defense picked off Cunningham for a third time on Louisville’s next possession. Cunningham was picked off trying to convert a fourth and goal from the 5-yard line. Tech safety Chamarri Conner came up with the interception at the 1-yard line.
After the interception, Tech slowed things down putting together a lengthy 14--play drive that ran more than seven minutes off the clock. The Hokies had five first downs on the drive and converted their first third down conversion — a delayed pass to Nick Gallo for 13-yards — to keep the drive alive.
Johnson capped off the drive with a 30-yard field goal with 13:16 to play. He also hit a 41-yarder in the fourth.
Virginia Tech turned the page on last week’s red zone woes on its first drive after the defense forced a quick three-and-out. Herbert’s first carry went 28-yards down to Louisville’s 25-yard line.
The Hokies ran the ball four straight times off the left side to get into the end zone on a 6-yard run from Hooker with 10:41 left in the quarter.
Virginia Tech safety Devin Taylor’s second interception of the season helped set up Tech’s next score. Cunningham sailed a throw deep down the ride side with a late blitz coming off the edge at his own 23-yard line. Hooker punched it in from the 3-yard on the ensuing drive to put Tech up 14-0.
Louisville didn’t cross midfield until the second quarter, but that drive came to a halt at Tech’s 31-yard line with back-to-back short yardage stops by Alan Tisdale. He tackled Javian Hakwins for a loss on both plays to force the turnover on downs.
The Cardinals were stopped behind the line five times on their first 18 plays and stopped for no gain two other times. Hooker made it 21-0 when he scored with 9:28 to go in the second quarter on a fourth and one at the goal line.
Tech’s run defense held up until the final play of the half when Hawkins went 90-yards down Louisville’s sideline for the score. Tisdale and fellow linebacker Rayshard Ashby both crashed down on the play and Hawkins went untouched through the middle of the line.
