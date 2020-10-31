Virginia Tech football fends off Louisville's furious comeback attempt for bounce back win

The Hokies offense pushed the lead back up to 14 points right out the break with a 6-play, 63-yard scoring drive.

Hooker was sacked on the first play of the drive, but hit James Mitchell down the middle for a 24-yard gain on the next play. Tayvion Robinson got Tech down to the goal line on a jet sweep off the left side of the line that went for 28-yards.

Tre Turner ran the same jet sweep on the next play for the touchdown to make it 28-14.

Tech’s defense picked off Cunningham for a third time on Louisville’s next possession. Cunningham was picked off trying to convert a fourth and goal from the 5-yard line. Tech safety Chamarri Conner came up with the interception at the 1-yard line.

After the interception, Tech slowed things down putting together a lengthy 14--play drive that ran more than seven minutes off the clock. The Hokies had five first downs on the drive and converted their first third down conversion — a delayed pass to Nick Gallo for 13-yards — to keep the drive alive.

Johnson capped off the drive with a 30-yard field goal with 13:16 to play. He also hit a 41-yarder in the fourth.