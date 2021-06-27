Virginia Tech football gains momentum on the recruiting trail during busy June

Seeing stars

Malcolm Jones flew under the radar on the recruiting trail until he verbally committed to Virginia Tech on June 21.

The Hokies were the first Power Five team to offer the safety in late March when he was an unranked prospect by 247 Sports. The site’s scouts gave Jones an extended look after he committed and rated him with an 88 grade (just outside a four-star rating).

Jones is now the No. 524-ranked player in the 2022 class and No. 34 safety.

“His highlight tape pops as he makes plays on both sides of the ball in one of the Peach State’s higher classifications,” the site’s scouting report states. “While Jones can win his fair share of jump balls and is competitive after the catch for a larger wide receiver, his ability to close on a ball carrier and meet them face up in the open field suggests that his future is likely on the defensive side of the ball. Jones, who is believed to be right around 6-foot-1.5, 205 pounds, will likely start his career as a safety, but he could eventually emerge as a money ‘backer that can play all three downs, if needed.”