Virginia Tech football gains momentum on the recruiting trail during busy June

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech shot up the 2022 recruiting rankings this month.
The Hokies landed six verbal commitments and headed into the last weekend of the quiet period ranked No. 24 in the country and No. 3 in the ACC, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.
Tech’s 2020 signing class finished dead last in the conference and the team finished outside the top 40 national rankings each of the last two years.
Plenty can happen before early signing day in December, but the Hokies managed to create some momentum on the recruiting trail it hasn’t really had since 2019.
Here’s a look at how the class is shaping up.
Lining up
Virginia Tech’s top priority this cycle was a rather obvious one.
The Hokies could lose three starters on the offensive line to the NFL — Brock Hoffman, Lecitus Smith and Luke Tenuta — and Maryland transfer offensive lineman Johnny Jordan is going into his final year of eligibility.
Without any other attrition, that would leave Tech with one upperclassman (Silas Dzansi) after this season and eight scholarship offensive linemen overall.
Tech locked up an early commit from Johnny Dickson, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound three-star lineman out of Texas, in April. The position remained a priority in June with the Hokies adding verbal commitments from Jakson LaHue and Johnny Garrett.
The Ivy League was trying to lure LaHue — he had offers from half of the league (Harvard, Dartmouth, Columbia and Yale) — but a visit to Blacksburg in early June helped the Hokies land the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder. Tech was LaHue’s lone Power Five offer.
The three-star recruit goes to Azle High School in Texas and is the No. 83-ranked tackle in the 2022 class.
His junior year film shows an offensive lineman who moves well — he was adept at pulling in the run game and blocking downfield — and held up well in pass protection for an Azle team that went 9-3 last season while averaging 54.3 points per game.
Garrett is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman with seven scholarship offers, including one from Boston College. The three-star tackle is the No. 105-ranked player at the position. He would be Tech’s first verbal commit from Massachusetts during Fuente’s tenure if he signs later this year.
He played multiple positions for Boston College High including offensive tackle, tight end and defensive end. He’s noticeably slimmer than LaHue, but had the upper body strength to hold his own against opposing pass rushers in coverage.
Tech’s three offensive line commits give them a strong foundation, but they probably aren’t done. The team’s top offensive line target (see below) hasn’t made a decision yet, and it’s probably a safe bet the team will look to the transfer portal to bring in some additional experience.
Seeing stars
Malcolm Jones flew under the radar on the recruiting trail until he verbally committed to Virginia Tech on June 21.
The Hokies were the first Power Five team to offer the safety in late March when he was an unranked prospect by 247 Sports. The site’s scouts gave Jones an extended look after he committed and rated him with an 88 grade (just outside a four-star rating).
Jones is now the No. 524-ranked player in the 2022 class and No. 34 safety.
“His highlight tape pops as he makes plays on both sides of the ball in one of the Peach State’s higher classifications,” the site’s scouting report states. “While Jones can win his fair share of jump balls and is competitive after the catch for a larger wide receiver, his ability to close on a ball carrier and meet them face up in the open field suggests that his future is likely on the defensive side of the ball. Jones, who is believed to be right around 6-foot-1.5, 205 pounds, will likely start his career as a safety, but he could eventually emerge as a money ‘backer that can play all three downs, if needed.”
His junior film highlight tape will make fans of Tech’s old Lunch Pail Defense smile. Jones is a strong hitter, and brings a bit of a nasty streak to all phases. There’s an impressive special teams play where he levels a would-be defender as a leader blocker in punt coverage, and there’s a clip of him making a catch on the sidelines and using one arm to whip the defender onto the ground.
Jones had 32 catches for 620 yards with six touchdowns for Mitchell County High School last fall that went 5-4 and lost in the second round of the 1A Public playoffs. He’s since changed schools and is attending Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia.
Tech has done well identifying under-recruited talent in the secondary during Fuente’s tenure with names like Dorian Strong and Jermaine Waller.
Next wave?
A couple of Virginia Tech’s high-profile targets recently set commitment dates.
Lord Botetourt offensive tackle Gunner Givens announced he plans on verbally committing on July 16. The four-star recruit is ranked No. 4 in Virginia and No. 131 overall, according to 247 Sports composite rankings for the 2022 signing class.
The Hokies have only signed two top-150 recruits (Doug Nester and Devon Hunter) during Fuente’s tenure.
Givens has an impressive list of 30-plus scholarship offers and counting, including ones from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and USC.
The lineman spent the first weekend of June in Blacksburg for an official visit, and took an official visit to Penn State two weeks later.
On the defensive side of the ball, Rashaud Pernell is planning to verbally commit on July 4. The Highland Springs defensive lineman is another in-state prospect — he’s ranked No. 20 in Virginia and No. 733 overall — and was on campus for an official visit the same weekend as Givens.
Pernell previously had a top-five list that included Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Boston College and Coastal Carolina.
Virginia Tech is in good shape with a handful of other recruits after getting them on campus — three-star defensive lineman Kyree Moyston, three-star wide receiver Tucker Holloway and four-star cornerback Cam Miller — but none of them have announced a timeline for their decisions.
The same is true of four-star Manchester running back Ramon Brown.
Brown, who is the No. 8-ranked player in Virginia and No. 190 overall, rushed for 871 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns during the spring season.
He kept a busy schedule in June with official visits to West Virginia, South Carolina, Penn State, Maryland and capped off the month with an official visit this weekend to Tech.
The Hokies have only signed one running back ranked among the top 500 recruits in their signing class during Fuente’s tenure. The highest-ranked running back since 2016 was four-star back Keshawn King, who was the No. 361-ranked player in 2019.