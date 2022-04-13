Virginia Tech football gets $5 million donation for locker room renovations

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech alum Win Sheridan has donated $5 million to the football program to fund a complete redesign and renovation of the locker rooms in the Jamerson Center.

The university announced the donation on Wednesday.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock listed the project back as the “last facility piece” the athletic department needed to tackle in December after the completion of a new $20 million student-athlete performance center, $4.5 million renovation to the football weight room along with a new player lounge.

The focus now shifts to locker rooms that were relocated to the Jamerson Center’s first floor as part of an $18 million project in November 2010. The 14,800 square foot space is one of the largest locker rooms in the country, according to the school’s website.

“The redesign and renovation of the football locker room will mark another key project to ensure we provide a first-class experience for our football team, in addition to remaining competitive with our peers in terms of player-centric spaces and recruiting,” Babcock said, in a news release.

According to the release, the project is in the design phase and conceptual renderings will be released at a later date once they are finalized and approved.

Sheridan helped fund the creation of the new locker room back in 2010 alongside fellow Tech alums Brian Callaghan, Jeff Veatch and Ted Hanson. The co-founder of Apex Systems, an information technology services company, said the enthusiasm surrounding the arrival of Brent Pry inspired him to make the donation.

“Coach Pry was working under Coach Beamer when the Hokies truly emerged onto the national stage with a historic win in the 1995 Sugar Bowl,” Win said, in the release. “When our football program is successful, it raises the profile of our entire university. I was fortunate to help fund the construction of the current locker room along with some of my best friends, and it’s truly my pleasure to help transform this space to meet the needs of Coach Pry and our team for years to come.”

