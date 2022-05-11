Virginia Tech football gets verbal commitment from Radford WR Marcell Baylor

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech received a verbal commitment from Radford High School's Marcell Baylor on Tuesday night.

Baylor is a three-star prospect with experience playing a variety of positions on both sides of the ball. He played quarterback last fall, but is listed by recruiting services at wide receiver and fits the mold of a player with positional flexibility that Brent Pry said he covets.

He's listed at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds and according to his Hudl page runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.

Baylor followed up an announcement on Instagram Live with a lengthy social post explaining his decision.

"I am extremely excited to inform family and friends, that I am committed to Virginia Tech to further my education as well as my love and passion for football," Baylor wrote. "It is such a blessing to myself and to my family that I received this unbelievable opportunity."

"...To coach Pry, thank you for blessing me with the dream I have had since I was a little boy, and being able to call it reality because of you. Coach (Brian) Crist, knowing you for the past year or two has changed my perspective on the game entirely and I am forever grateful for you. I am so eager to start this new chapter in my life, and see where VT takes me. This is home."

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he's the No. 22 in-state prospect and has a three-star ranking. Baylor had eight scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Appalachian State, Liberty and Old Dominion.

He had strong connections to Tech's staff through his relationship with safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, who was coaching at Radford during Baylor's freshman year.

Tech's 2023 class has doubled in recent days to six overall verbal commitments. Baylor was the third player to commit in five days after Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) offensive lineman Gabriel Arena and DeMatha Catholic (Md.) defensive back Dante Lovett.

