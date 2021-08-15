Virginia Tech football hires new assistant director of football operations

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has added Carrie Lynn Wolford to the team's football operations staff, according to a source.
Wolford, who is a 2017 Tech grad, spent the last two years as assistant director of student athletic academic services. She will be responsible for assisting in the day-to-day operations of the football program and work directly with senior director of football operations Josh Bost.
The Wytheville native replaces former assistant director of football operations Matt Transue. Transue took a job at Georgia Southern to become the program's director of football operations in February.
Tech announced a series of staffing moves before recruiting opened up in June. The Hokies promoted Beau Davidson to director of recruiting, added Leah Joseph to the staff as director of on-campus recruiting and Lino Lupinetti as assistant director of personnel and recruiting.
Coach Justin Fuente has made hiring additional support staff a priority in recent years and the athletic department has already raised funds to add up to five full-time positions. Fuente told reporters back in July that all those positions won't be filled at once.
"They are working hard," Fuente said, of the team's support staff. "They are doing good. We are going to continue to add to them as these months and years go by. You can't just dump 10 more people in there. You have to incrementally do it certainly to be fiscally responsibly. It's better that way."
Fuente wants add more on the field staff — quality control coaches and analysts — as well. The Hokies brought on veteran assistant coach Jon Tenuta to assist with the defense in February.
"Those guys play a big role in recruiting as well," Fuente said. "Continuing to build both of those, but we are in a good spot right now as we have our eyes on continuing to expand those roles."