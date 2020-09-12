Virginia Tech football hopes pause is just a ‘one-week blip’

Tech allowed parents and guardians of the football players to virtually attend this morning’s team meeting, where Fuente and athletic director Whit Babcock informed the group that the team’s opener scheduled for Sept. 19 against Virginia was postponed and football activities were being paused.

Babcock said it wasn’t an easy conversation to have considering it was already the second time Tech’s opener under the ACC’s modified schedule needed to be postponed.

“You could tell they were disappointed, angry,” Babcock said. “I look at it, I know I’ve said this, but I’m doing my best as an athletic director when I look at them through the eyes of my son. So I try to speak to them and those parents with empathy on that. Also tell them that I’m sorry and that we can still do it.”

With the ACC opening competition this week, players are now getting tested for COVID-19 three times a week. Tech won’t have any football-related activities for at least four days, which will allow the student-athletes to go through another round of testing.