Virginia Tech football hopes pause is just a ‘one-week blip’

BLACKSBURG — The coronavirus is making its way through the Virginia Tech football team.
That’s how a parent of a current football player described the current situation behind the scenes.
According to the parent, who asked to remain anonymous, Virginia Tech had a small outbreak over the summer, but the recent occurrence of cases is bigger.
During a video conference with the media on Saturday morning, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock declined to reveal the number of positive cases Tech is dealing with or how many players were in quarantine, but said there were a “significant” number of players unavailable to participate in football activities.
The ACC guidelines require any student-athlete who tests positive to be isolated for at least 10 days and go at least one day without a fever (and use of fever-reducing medications). Players in quarantine due to being exposed are required to sit out for 14 days.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said on Wednesday that the team’s cases have been “by and large” asymptomatic, but The Roanoke Times spoke with a parent whose son tested positive and experienced flu-like symptoms — a “massive” headache, fever and fatigue — over the course of three days.
According to the parent, their son caught the coronavirus “out of the blue” and didn't know he had been exposed.
Tech allowed parents and guardians of the football players to virtually attend this morning’s team meeting, where Fuente and athletic director Whit Babcock informed the group that the team’s opener scheduled for Sept. 19 against Virginia was postponed and football activities were being paused.
Babcock said it wasn’t an easy conversation to have considering it was already the second time Tech’s opener under the ACC’s modified schedule needed to be postponed.
“You could tell they were disappointed, angry,” Babcock said. “I look at it, I know I’ve said this, but I’m doing my best as an athletic director when I look at them through the eyes of my son. So I try to speak to them and those parents with empathy on that. Also tell them that I’m sorry and that we can still do it.”
With the ACC opening competition this week, players are now getting tested for COVID-19 three times a week. Tech won’t have any football-related activities for at least four days, which will allow the student-athletes to go through another round of testing.
“I believe we will get another update on Monday and then at least it’s a chance, if you’re able to, to bring the team back together on Tuesday and if you can proceed, you do and if you can’t, you don’t,” Babcock said. “... We are hoping that this works out to be a one-week blip. It just seems to be our turn at this time.”
The Hokies' season opener is set to be played at Lane Stadium against N.C. State, on Sept. 26 in a game that was originally scheduled to open the season on Sept. 12.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
