Virginia Tech football just outside the top 25 in preseason AP Poll

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech didn't make it into the top 25 of the preseason AP Poll released on Monday afternoon, but didn't miss by much.

The Hokies (85 votes) received the second most votes from members of the media of team's outside the 25 behind Memphis. They were ranked No. 24 in the initial coaches poll.

Tech was ranked for a two-week stretch in 2019 going into its regular season finale against Virginia and peaked at No. 23. The program's highest ranking during coach Justin Fuente's tenure came in 2017 when the team was ranked No. 12 after a 4-0 start.

The ACC had three teams in the top 25 lead by Clemson at No. 1. Notre Dame was ranked No. 10 and North Carolina was ranked No. 18. Miami (42 votes), Louisville (32) and Virginia (7) were also among the teams receiving votes.

Voters were asked to consider all Division I teams for the preseason poll. The voters will rank only teams scheduled to play once the season starts. In the initial poll there were nine teams ranked that aren't playing this year.

AP Poll (Aug. 24)