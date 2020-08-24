 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech football just outside the top 25 in preseason AP Poll
1 comment

Virginia Tech football
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech didn't make it into the top 25 of the preseason AP Poll released on Monday afternoon, but didn't miss by much. 

The Hokies (85 votes) received the second most votes from members of the media of team's outside the 25 behind Memphis. They were ranked No. 24 in the initial coaches poll.

Tech was ranked for a two-week stretch in 2019 going into its regular season finale against Virginia and peaked at No. 23. The program's highest ranking during coach Justin Fuente's tenure came in 2017 when the team was ranked No. 12 after a 4-0 start. 

The ACC had three teams in the top 25 lead by Clemson at No. 1. Notre Dame was ranked No. 10 and North Carolina was ranked No. 18. Miami (42 votes), Louisville (32) and Virginia (7) were also among the teams receiving votes. 

Voters were asked to consider all Division I teams for the preseason poll. The voters will rank only teams scheduled to play once the season starts. In the initial poll there were nine teams ranked that aren't playing this year. 

AP Poll (Aug. 24)

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State*
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Oklahoma
  6. LSU
  7. Penn State*
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon*
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin*
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Michigan*
  17. USC*
  18. North Carolina
  19. Minnesota*
  20. Cincinnati
  21. UCF
  22. Utah* 
  23. Iowa State 
  24. Iowa
  25. Tennessee

* Not scheduled to play this fall 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech's Divine Deablo and James Mitchell speak to the media

