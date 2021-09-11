Virginia Tech football lands knockout blow early in second half to beat Middle Tennessee

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hockman hit CJ Windham for a 5-yard touchdown to cut Tech’s lead to 14-7 with 5:17 to go in the first half. The officials initially ruled it an incompletion, but reversed the call with replay showing Windham got his right foot down before going out of bounds.

Virginia Tech got some nice contributions in the first half on special teams — running back Keshawn King returned the opening kick 56-yards and Tayvion Robinson had a 59-yard punt return — but the offense wasn't nearly as explosive.

Tech’s longest play of the half was a 16-yard gain on the ground from Blackshear with Middle Tennessee generating consistent pressure and the secondary keeping everything in front of them.

Burmeister was 10 of 17 for 54 yards in the half and had an injury scare when he scrambled for a first down midway through the first quarter. Safety Greg Grate hit the back of his head and neck area as Burmeister fell forward for extra yards.

Grate was initially called for targeting, but it was overruled on review.

Backup quarterback Knox Kadum came in for a brief stretch as Burmeister was cleared to return by trainers.