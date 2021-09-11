Virginia Tech football lands knockout blow early in second half to beat Middle Tennessee

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech pushed past a sluggish first half on Saturday to beat Middle Tennessee 35-14 at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies grabbed the momentum in the third quarter with a 6-play, 93-yard drive. Braxton Burmeister threw his longest completion of the season, a 47-yarder to Tre Turner, to set up the score.
Running back Jalen Holston made a nice cutback at the line of scrimmage two plays later to avoid a tackle and go 29-yards for the touchdown.
On Middle Tennessee’s ensuing drive, Jermaine Waller jumped a crossing route for his second interception of the season. Tech running back Raheem Blackshear extended the lead to 28-7 on a 6-yard run with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
It was a nice turnaround for Tech after letting Middle Tennessee gain momentum going into halftime.
The Blue Raiders made it a one possession game on a 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. They converted a fourth and short at midfield and a third and 10 to extend the drive.
On the third down play, quarterback Bailey Hockman hit Jarrin Pierce for a 27-yard gain. Pierce found a seam in the defense thanks to a miscue between Armani Chatman and Brion Murray in coverage.
The Hokies had six defensive backs on the field for the third down.
Hockman hit CJ Windham for a 5-yard touchdown to cut Tech’s lead to 14-7 with 5:17 to go in the first half. The officials initially ruled it an incompletion, but reversed the call with replay showing Windham got his right foot down before going out of bounds.
Virginia Tech got some nice contributions in the first half on special teams — running back Keshawn King returned the opening kick 56-yards and Tayvion Robinson had a 59-yard punt return — but the offense wasn't nearly as explosive.
Tech’s longest play of the half was a 16-yard gain on the ground from Blackshear with Middle Tennessee generating consistent pressure and the secondary keeping everything in front of them.
Burmeister was 10 of 17 for 54 yards in the half and had an injury scare when he scrambled for a first down midway through the first quarter. Safety Greg Grate hit the back of his head and neck area as Burmeister fell forward for extra yards.
Grate was initially called for targeting, but it was overruled on review.
Backup quarterback Knox Kadum came in for a brief stretch as Burmeister was cleared to return by trainers.
Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick also got in the game early on the goal line. Tech coaches said before the season they were planning on designing a package of plays to take advantage of Blumrick’s size and athleticism. He scored on a 2-yard rush up the middle to give Tech a 14-0 lead in the first half.