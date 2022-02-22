Virginia Tech football makes additional support staff hires including new director of operations

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is putting the football team’s expanded support staff budget to good use.

Pry announced the addition of Travis Taylor as director of football operations, Kevin Juszynski as assistant director of football operations and Jake Schell as a football operations and analytics assistant on Tuesday.

Tech’s director of football operations last year was Josh Bost. The Hokies haven’t had a person hold onto the job for multiple seasons since Danielle Bartelstein, who left the program before the 2019 season.

According to a press release, Taylor will report directly to Pry’s new chief of staff Michael Hazel. Taylor spent the last three seasons at Western Kentucky where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the football team. He assisted with all team travel logistics, coordinated community service events and onboarded student-athletes.

Taylor’s resume also includes stops at the University of Southern California, Georgia Southern and UAB. The Georgia native was a three-year starter for Valdosta State at receiver and was part of the 2004 and 2007 teams to win Division II national titles.

Juszynski has previous experience working with both Pry and Hazel from his two-year stint at Penn State.

His role with the Hokies will be as a liaison between the football staff to the marketing, digital strategy, creative media, strategic communications departments and HokieVision. He will assist Taylor on working out team travel logistics and work to coordinate various events — recruiting visits, pro day, camps and coaching clinics — with Tech’s various personnel departments.

Schnell also has ties to Pry’s time at Penn State.

He started out as a video manager in 2018 then spent the next three years as a defensive student assistant. He will assist the football staff with roster management and practice preparation with a “data-driven” approach, according to the release.

Tech's athletic director Whit Babcock announced Pry would have a $2.25 million budget for the team's support staff. The Hokies had slowly expanded the size of its support staff in recent years — part of the athletic department's Reach for Excellence fundraising campaign's "football enhancement fund" outlined money for that very purpose — but the addition of Pry has fast tracked that expansion.

